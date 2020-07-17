Nivin Pauly Encapsulates His Decade-long Journey In Cinema With An Emotional Post

Nivin Pauly, last seen in Geetu Mohandas' Moothon, completed a decade in the Malayalam film industry on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He penned an emotional note expressing gratitude towards everyone who has been a part of his decade long journey and mentioned that his hard work has paid off. Pauly, who debuted with Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malarvaadi Arts Club (2010), thanked the filmmaker for introducing him to the world of cinema.

The actor shares a massive fan following in South India and he said that success did not come to him overnight. He added that it came with a lot of 'determination and hard work to become a better actor with every passing day'. The actor exclaimed that the journey would not have been fruitful and successful without the help of his producers, co-actors, and crew members.

Nivin Pauly's note on completing a decade in cinema:

It’s been 10 years since the day my first film #MalarvadiArtsClub hit the theatres.Even before I knew it, the most beautiful phase of my life in Cinema had begun. The last 10 years was never easy. It was a journey filled with a lot of emotion and most importantly determination to become an actor. Success comes with failures and I have seen that in the last 10 years. Remember, when you believe in yourself and work hard ,nothing in this world can stop you! There are so many people who shaped and made me what I am today. My directors starting with Vineeth who introduced me to the world of cinema, Alphonse gifting the magic wand and to every filmmaker who took all the efforts to bring the best out of me. To all the producers who believed in me. I want to thank each one of you today! To Rinna for holding me when I needed the most, my friends who stood with me during my ups & downs, to my co-stars for backing me, to every crew member who works relentlessly to make our visions come true, my dearest fans who have showered endless love and affection and to all who took time to watch my films for all these 10 years—- You’re my strength! You are the biggest asset I could have ever made....As I joyously enter another phase of my innings, I look forward to giving you more and more exciting content...Thank you everyone for the love & support!

Nivin Pauly's message for his fans

Nivin Pauly, who has featured in more than 30 films, promised all fans that he would continue to entertain them with more 'exciting content'. He said, "You’re my strength! You are the biggest asset I could have ever made... As I joyously enter another phase of my innings, I look forward to giving you more and more exciting content." (sic) Lastly, he thanked his wife and family for supporting and encouraging him.

What's next for Nivin Pauly?

Nivin Pauly has a slew of movies in different stages of production. He has Liju Krishnan's Padavettu, with Aditi Balan in the lead. The upcoming film also has Manju Warrier in an extended cameo. The Malayalam movie, which will mark the directorial debut of Liju Krishnan, is reported to have completed its first schedule in Kannur, Kerala. Reports have it that the makers are waiting for Manju to join the sets to kick-start the second schedule.

Besides the upcoming movie, Nivin Pauly also has Rajeev Ravi's Thuramukham. The movie, starring Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Joju George, Poornima Indrajith, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, is based on the Chappa system that was prevalent in Kerala during the 1940 and 1950.

The Nivin Pauly starrer was slated to hit theatres by the end of April, however it got pushed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, Thuramukham will hit the screens during Onam 2020.

