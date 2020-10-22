KBC Contestant's Kin Asks Big B To Visit Paternal Village Babu Patti In UP, Actor Responds

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was recently reminded of his ancestral village Babu Patti by a contestant's relative on the popular reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The episode that aired on October 20 had a rollover contestant named Ankita Singh from Bhilai, Chattisgarh on the hot seat who called her uncle in Uttar Pradesh for help when she used the 'Video-Call-A-Friend' lifeline. The uncle, in his turn, spoke to the Baghban actor and urged him to visit his Babu Patti - Bachchan's ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh claiming that people of the said village looked up to him (Bachchan) for help.

Read | Maniesh Paul 'deeply regrets' not being able to touch Amitabh Bachchan's feet

Responding to the message, Big B revealed that he had recently discussed the idea of visiting Babu Patti with his family in Mumbai. He also expressed his desire to build a school for the children of the village. Kaun Banega Crorepati usually gives the audience a glimpse into the legendary actor's personal life and a platform to interact with him without inhibitions.

Meanwhile, the current season of KBC has received a fantastic response from the audience. Its exciting format and incredible hosting by Big B has won over its viewers all over again. The show may have gone through some changes in its format due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it is as entertaining as the previous seasons.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan lauds 'untrained talent' of little girl dancing on '2 Gaj Ka Ghunghat'

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

The veteran actor is scheduled to feature in plenty of films even though the release dates of these films are uncertain at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan will star in the sports biopic Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film will reportedly premiere on OTT platform in the near future.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan posts 'worried' pic, asks if doctors have found 'bone of contention'

Amitabh Bachchan also has Rumi Jaffery's mystery thriller film Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi for which the actors have shot extensively in the icy hills of Poland. Big B will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The scheduled release date of the film is December 4, 2020. However, given the pandemic situation in the country, the release dates of all films are now shuffled.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan reaches 'at work' post a 12-hr shift for 'KBC'; speaks on 'struggle'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.