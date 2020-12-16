Nushrat Jahan Shares Video About Self Motivation, Says She Is Willing To Bet On Herself

Nushrat Jahan has amassed a huge fan following because of her performance in predominantly Bengali movies. She is also quite popular on social media as she regularly shares her whereabouts with her fans and followers. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a post on ‘believing in herself’. Scroll below to see the motivational post.

Nushrat Jahan’s self-motivational post

Bengali actor Nushrat Jahan took to Instagram to share a powerful self-motivational post. In the video that she uploaded, she is seen reading a book, lounging around and giving beautiful poses using her expressive eyes. In the caption of the post, she has said that she is an old school type of a person but has the eyes of that a young one. She continued the caption in the form of a rhymed poem. Towards the end, she wrote in the caption that she is willing to bet on herself.

This post by Nushrat garnered over 8K views within one hour of uploading. Her fans are praising her for the post and commenting as well to express their admiration. Many have used the red heart and heart-eye emojis to comment as well. See their reactions here:

Nushrat Jahan's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. Nushrat Jahan’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She shares her gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots as well on social media. Nushrat also shares snippets from her time on the sets of her projects. Her husband Nikhil Jain also frequently makes it to her Instagram feed.

Her movies are widely loved by her fans. Nushrat has starred in several of the blockbuster movies. Some of her most popular movies are Jamai 420, Har Har Byomkesh, Haripada Bandwala and One. She was last seen in the movie Asur which was an action-drama film. Nushrat is next going to be seen in the action-thriller movie SOS Kolkata. The movie will be directed by Anshuman Pratyush. The film also stars Yash Dasgupta, Mimi Chakraborty and Sabyasachi Chakraborty. The film received a theatrical release on October 21, 2020. The production of the film was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Image courtesy- @nusratchirps Instagram

