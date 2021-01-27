Nusrat Jahan Joins The Bandwagon As Shares Her Take On The Bernie Sanders Meme

The viral meme featuring US Senator Bernie Sanders has taken the internet by a storm and even Indian celebrities could not hold themselves back from joining the meme fest. After Sidharth Malhotra, Kunal Kemmu, and Priyanka Chopra, actor Nusrat Jahan also decided to join the bandwagon. Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to share her version of the '#BernieSanders' meme and gave a hilarious twist to it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nusrat Jahan went on to share a picture of her chilling with Bernie in London. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose at a lovely location in London. One can also see the photoshopped picture of Bernie Sanders sitting beside the actor. In the post, the actor can be seen donning a black long sleeves t-shirt, ripped jeans and a pair of boots. She also completed the look with a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Bernie & me at London â„ï¸ #berniesanders”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Nusrat shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things funny and nice. The post went on to receive many likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users were left in splits after seeing the post, while some could not stop themselves from commenting on the post One of the users wrote, “this is so funny I can’t stop laughing”. While the other one said, “too cool, totally love this one”. Check out a few comments below.

Bernie Sanders memes

The meme trend started after Joe Biden's inauguration day. Bernie was spotted sitting on a chair wearing patterned mittens, and the picture was all over the internet. Thousands of people went to photoshop the picture in different scenarios ranging from film scenes to anime to different day-to-day scenery.

Later, a political reporter on her Twitter account revealed the story of the mittens. It was mentioned that the mittens of Bernie Sanders were actually made by Jen Ellis. She's a teacher at Essex Junction, Vermont. The mittens were given to him two years ago, and the teacher is quite surprised that he was wearing them. They are made of recycled wool sweaters and lined with a fleece of recycled plastic bottles. Take a look.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

