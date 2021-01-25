This Bernie Sanders Meme-inspired Crotchet Doll Is Winning The Internet

A Bernie Sanders crocheted doll has taken the internet by storm after a Texas woman handcrafted the Vermont senator’s now-viral meme posture with his handmade mittens in a classic Amigurumi pattern. The doll was then put for bidding on eBay for ‘Meals on Wheels’ fundraiser, Bernie’s charity program in his home state of Vermont to feed the old age, vulnerable and low waged senior citizens. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the crotchet artist shared now-viral images of the Bernie Sanders inaugural image replica doll, that left the internet ‘wowing’ the artwork. “I couldn’t wait to share with you what I’ve been working on today! @berniesanders," the excited Texan artist wrote in the caption of the first photo of her iconic work. In the image, the 79-year-old superimposed senator’s doll make was seen perched near a desktop donning a Burton coat, his face mask, and home woven mittens.

“I already had a Bernie Sanders pattern that I wrote a year ago and now I’m editing it to include the jacket and mittens,” the artist wrote on her page Tobey Time Crotchet. “I saw on the news a reporter asked him about his mittens and you know what he said? Fashion. Every American needs their $2,000 check,” she further wrote alongside the picture of the Bernie doll. Instantly, users poured in a request to be able to buy the senator’s replica doll, dropping hearts and laughter emoticons in the comments. “Omg love this!!! Need him to look over me, like our very own ‘Bernie on a shelf’”, a user wrote. “His hair is everything. The mittens made me flatline,” another joked. “You are quick! Love it!! He b staying warm. Smart man,” one other said. “Wow, that was fast. He looks amazing,” another said, adoring the woman’s work.

Proceeds to go for Bernie's charity program

Bernie Sander’s image that was captured at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony has intrigued the internet worldwide for his cross-legged posture in the likeliness of a tired uncle at a bar and his realistic fashion sense. The Vermont senator turned to meme fodder as people photoshopped his image, transporting him across time and space, into the iconic paintings, historical moments, anime art covers, popular Hollywood as well as Bollywood movies, New York City subways, fashion shows, even replacing Tom Cruise with Bernie for a Top Gun sequel, taking off on a fighter jet. Bernie, however, turned meme fest into an opportunity as he told CNN affiliate WCAX, that he had launched a campaign store that is selling sweatshirts featuring his popular meme photo for a fundraiser program ‘Meals on Wheels’, where the Texas artists will send the proceeds from her doll sale.

