On Jyothika's Birthday, Check Out Real-life Couple Suriya-Jyothika's Iconic Movies

Tamil actor Jyothika who is known for her movies like Kushi (2000), Perazhagan (2004), Chandramukhi (2005) and Mozhi, (2007) celebrates her birthday on October 18th. The actor is married to popular Tamil actor Suriya with whom she has featured in over 7 films. The couple who got married in 2006 has featured in movies like Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R, Sillunnu Oru Kadhal, and June R, to name a few. Take a list of a few of the most iconic movies of the real-life couple.

Kaakha Kaakha

Kaakha Kaakha is an action thriller film from the year 2013. The movie was written as well as helmed by Gautham Menon. Suriya and Jyothika play the lead in the movie alongside Jeevan. Suriya portrays the titular role of Anbuselvan, who is an IPS officer from Chennai. The film's cinematography was done by RD Rajasekhar, Harris Jayaraj composed the music and Kalaipuli Thanu made his comeback as a producer. The film has been remade in several languages after its release on August 1, 2003.

Maayavi

Maayavi is a 2005 released Tamil movie that was directed by Singampuli. The movie starred Suriya and Jyothika as well as Vijayakanth and Roja in short cameos. The movie's music was composed by acclaimed music composer Devi Sri Prasad. The plot of Maayavi is said to be loosely based on the novel called The Fan Club by Irving Wallace.

Poovellam Kettuppar

Poovellam Kettuppar is a Tamil musical rom-com movie that released in the year 1999. The movie was written and directed by Vasanth. The film stars Suriya and Jyothika in the lead roles. Actors like Vijayakumar, Nassar, Vadivelu and Ambika were also seen playing pivotal roles in the 1999 movie.

Uyirile Kalanthathu

Uyirile Kalanthathu was the second movie that starred real-life couple Suriya and Jyothika in the lead roles. The movie was a romantic genre Tamil film that released in 2000. The film saw Suriya, Jyothika and Raghuvaran in the lead roles. The movie was dubbed into Hindi as well as the Telugu language as well.

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal is one of Suriya and Jyothika's biggest hits. The movie was helmed by N. Krishna and released in 2006. Sillunu Oru Kaadhal starred Suriya, Jyothika and Bhumika in pivotal roles. The movie's soundtrack gained special attention as the songs were composed by AR Rahman and thus were superhits as well. The movie was actually released three days before Suriya and Jyothika's wedding. Sillunu Oru Kaadhal was remade into a Marathi film in 2015 as Tu Hi Re which starred Swapnil Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Tejaswini Pandit in the pivotal roles.

