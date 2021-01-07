Jeremy Renner's Birthday: Here Are Some Of His Best Scenes As Hawkeye; Check Out

Jeremy Renner, known for his iconic role as Hawkeye, is celebrating his birthday today. He started his career with independent cinema in 2002 and went on to become supporting actors in later years. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Hurt Locker (2008). He also appeared in movies like Ingenious and The Town. Jeremy first appeared as Hawkeye in Thor (2011). His character was a superhero who used bows and arrow to fight and was also very well versed with martial arts. Hawkeye scenes in Marvel Cinematic Universe are spectacular and the audience loves Jeremy for the character he portrays.

His character has an on and off with Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlet Johansson. In MCU, he has appeared multiple times but did not have a standalone movie. MCU fans were bit disappointed to not see him in Avengers: Infinity War but couldn't contain their excitement when he was introduced in Endgame as Ronin. On the occasion of his birthday, let us have a look at Hawkeye scenes.

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

Hawkeye attacking Helicarrier

In MCU, Clint Barton who goes by the name of Hawkeye is recruited by S.H.I.E.L.D for the superhero team, Avengers. He had a cameo in the movie Thor, where he saves him. The audience gets to see Hawkeye in action for the first time in The Avengers (2011). In the movie, he is controlled by the villain, i.e. God of Mischief, Loki, when he uses Tesseract. Hawkeye then tries to take over the helicarrier hence showing his skills.

Hawkeye helping Scarlet Witch

Hawkeye appeared in the sequel of The Avengers. In Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Hawkeye was approached by his teammates, Ironman, Captain America and Hulk to save the vision situation. While the whole team fights against the extraterritorial villains, Hawkeye helps Scarlet who is surrounded by them. In this scene, he showcases his skills by having close combat with the aliens.

Hawkeye vs Black Widow

In the third movie, Captain America: Civil War, Hawkeye sides with Captain America whereas his friend Black Widow decides to stay with Ironman. It was Ironman Vs Captain America and in the end, the whole team fights against each other. There was a scene where two best friends Hawkeye and Black Widow have close combat. Although he is saved by Scarlet Witch, the fight and the conversation between them shows how strong their bond is.

Hawkeye as Ronin

In Marvel comics, Ronin is the term used when the characters have multiple identifications. In Avengers: Endgame, when Natasha tries to find Hawkeye, she ends up in Tokyo. Hawkeye was busy killing the criminals when he comes across his old friend. The scene is the aftermath of Thanos using the Gauntlet which leads to Hawkeye losing his family. He ends up in Tokyo while struggling with his emotions. We see him as Ronin, someone who uses a sword and has a ninja attire.

Hawkeye loses his friend, Natasha

In Avengers: Endgame, the audience witnessed an emotional scene between Hawkeye and Black Widow. In order to attain the Soul stone, two of them visit the planet Vormir. The guide of the stone, Red Skull tells them the secret of getting the stone that is one of them has to lose their life. While the two of them end up fighting one on one, Hawkeye is tricked by Black Widow and she falls off the mountain. He tries his best to not let her die but he ends up losing her. The scene has a very emotional touch.

These were the best Hawkeye videos over the span of 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye has been appreciated by the audience and critics. He will next appear in television series, Hawkeye and What if? on Disney+.

