Prithviraj Sukumaran's Late Night Movie Session With Wife; Revisits Kamal Haasan's Classic

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is quite active on social media and engages with his fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a photo on his official handle. The actor had a late-night movie session on Thursday and posted a still from the same. Here’s everything to know about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest photo on social media. Check out:

Prithviraj Sukumaran's date night with wife

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media on September 3, 2020, and shared a photo with his fans and followers. He posted a still from one of his favourite movies, Michael Madan Kama Rajan featuring Kamal Haasan and Urvasi, through his official Instagram account. In the caption accompanying his social media post, Prithviraj Sukumaran applauded the leading stars among the ensemble cast. He also wrote about binge-watching the movie late at night with his wife, Supriya Menon Prithviraj. The 1990 comedy flick, which garnered various accolades, made the south Indian star happy as he revisited it.

Prithviraj Sukumaran expressed his feelings about the comedy movie Michael Madan Kama Rajan in the caption. He wrote, “Very very few films make you happier than #MichaelMadanKamaRajan @ikamalhaasan is one of world cinema’s greatest and #Urvashi Chechi is a legend! Late-night revisit of an all-time classic with wifey @supriyamenonprithviraj ðŸ˜Šâ¤ï¸”.The south Indian star also tagged and mentioned Kamal Haasan, Urvasi, and his wife, Supriya Menon Prithviraj in the caption. His Instagram photo featured the leading stars of the film romancing. Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest picture on social media.

Responses on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram photo

Within a few hours of sharing, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest Instagram photo garnered more than 97,600 likes and over 430 comments on the platform. Many of his fans and followers agreed that Kamal Haasan’s Michael Madan Kama Rajan was one of the best comedy movies. On the other hand, various people showcased their support by dropping emoticons like heart-eye smiley, fire, colourful hearts, blossoms, sparkle, among others, in the comment section.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menon Prithviraj also replied on the post. She wrote, “date night done right”. Check out fans' responses on the South star’s photo:

