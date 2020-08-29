On Akkineni Nagarjuna's 61st Birthday, Son Naga Chaitanya Announces Next Film 'Thank You'

August 29 marks southern superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna's birthday. As wishes were pouring in for the actor, son Naga Chaitanya made a special announcement. He took to his Twitter handle to share the news about his next movie, Thank You. Naga Chaitanya tweeted saying, "#ThankYouTheMovie A story I’m looking forward to tell". Take a look at Naga Chaitanya's tweet.

Thank You..an expression that can be forgotten or when used right can mean more than anyother there is . #ThankYouTheMovie A story I’m looking forward to tell ! With a team I’m really thankful I met @Vikram_K_Kumar @SVC_Official#NC20 #HBDKingNagarjuna @iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/zMiEXRdDoD — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 29, 2020

In this Twitter post, Naga Chaitanya shared a picture of his father Akkineni Nagarjuna. The picture read as "Happy Birthday". It also had a couple of thank you wishes for Nagarjuna by the film's maker and Naga Chaitanya. Film producer Dil Raju wrote, "For being an important part of our journey from the past 20 years..." while director Vikram K Kumar wrote, "For giving me Manam...". Naga Chaitanya Akkineni wrote, "For being my king". They thanked him saying, "We wholeheartedly Thank You". Talking about Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya tweeted, "Thank You..an expression that can be forgotten or when used right can mean more than anyother there is".

Fans' reactions

Several fans and netizens commented on the post. Many wished Akkineni Nagarjuna, while some seemed excited about Thank You the movie. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Happy Birthday to u tou #king of tollywood manmadhudu .ever Nagarjuna garu.", while another commented, "What A Way To Thank Your Dad #HBDKingNagarjuna & We Thank You For The Lovely Surprise #ThankYouTheMovie". Check out some more fans' tweets below.

We also looking forward to watch chay❤#HBDKingNagarjuna — sRAVanI (@sravanisraavs) August 29, 2020

What's next for Akkineni Nagarjuna?

The actor will be next seen in Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Brahmastra cast also stars Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Reportedly, this will be a superhero trilogy film.

As per several media reports, Akkineni Nagarjuna is also roped in for Naan Rudran. It is said to be a historical drama starring Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. The film is reportedly a Dhanush directorial. The forthcoming movie is reportedly bankrolled by Rama Narayana under his production banner Thenandal Studios. Actors like SJ Suryah, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, and others will also be seen in pivotal roles.

