Pooja Hegde Warns About Not Trying This At Home; See Funny Post

Pooja Hegde was recently making headlines after she took flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad for resuming the shoot of her upcoming Telugu movie named Most Eligible Bachelor. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a live video from her yoga session. Taking to her handle, the Housefull 4 actor shared two videos in which she is seen sharing the videos of her Yoga guru. Keep reading:

Pooja Hegde's Instagram post

Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja Hegde recently shared two videos from her yoga sessions. In the first video, the actor can be seen taking lessons from her Yoga teacher. She gave a hilarious title to her post and wrote, "Once in a while @jogmihir throws us these Curve balls to remind us why he's the Guru and we are the shishyaaen".

The actor even used #humbles. In the next post, she shared another video and wrote, " Don't try this at home without supervision or just join 'jogashala'. Take a look at the posts below:

What's next for Pooja Hegde on the work front?

Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The movie, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead role is reportedly a love story set in the medieval period. Bahubali actor Prabhas is rumoured to play the role of a fortune teller, while Pooja Hegde will be seen portraying the role a princess in Radhe Shyam.

The movie's shooting was on halt due to the pandemic. However, filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar in his recent tweet revealed that the team is expected to commence the shooting soon. "All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam," (sic) wrote the director.

All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) August 22, 2020

For the uninitiated, Radhe Shyam also features actors like Kunaal Roy Kapur, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedker, and Murali Sharma in supporting roles. Interestingly, the movie also marks Bollywood actor Bhagyashree's return to movies. Mene Pyaar Kiya actor was last seen in a small role in Satish Vegesna's Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018). The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde featuring movie is slated to hit the screens in mid-2020 might get delayed due to the lockdown.

