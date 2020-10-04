'Nandanam' To 'Ammakilikkoodu': Popular Prithviraj Sukumaran & Navya Nair Movies To Binge

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a very celebrated Indian actor, director, playback singer, and a movie producer. He is most commonly known for his works in the South Indian movie industry. Having made his acting debut in 2002 with the Malayalam movie Nandanam, the actor has appeared in over 100 movies till date.

Having been a part of the industry for over two decades, Prithviraj Sukumaran has successfully created a huge fan base for himself and has worked with many noted actors. Here are the movies where Prithviraj Sukumaran has appeared with Navya Nair, another popular and versatile South Indian actor.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Navya Nair movies

Nandanam (2002)

Nandanam is a Malayalam language drama movie, written, co-produced, and directed by Ranjith. The movie cast Prithviraj Sukumaran and Navya Nair as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of a young orphaned girl who is a housemaid and the owner of the house.

Vellithira (2003)

Vellithira is a Malayalam language comedy-drama movie, written and directed by Bhadran. The movie cast Prithviraj Sukumaran and Navya Nair as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a young man who is working hard to raise his sister. The music for the movie was composed by Alphons Joseph, and all the songs from the movie were on top of the charts for a long time after the film's release.

Ammakilikkoodu (2003)

Ammakilikkoodu is a Malayalam language comedy-drama movie. The movie cast Prithviraj Sukumaran and Navya Nair as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Vivek, who takes a job as the manager of Saranalayam, a retirement house. He meets a young woman called Akhila, who had sent her stepfather to jail for abusing her mentally ill mother, and they fall in love.

Calendar (2009)

Calendar is a Malayalam language romantic thriller trilingual movie. The movie cast Prithviraj Sukumaran, Navya Nair, Zarina Wahab, Mukesh, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Maniyanpilla Raju as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of the strong bonding between a mother and her daughter.

Kerala Café (2009)

Kerala Café is a Malayalam language anthology movie, directed by a team of ten directors including Lal Jose, Shaji Kailas, Anwar Rasheed, Shyamaprasad, B. Unnikrishnan, Revathy, Anjali Menon, M. Padmakumar, Shankar Ramakrishnan, and Uday Ananthan. The movie cast Prithviraj Sukumaran, Navya Nair, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Rahman, Fahadh Faasil, Jayasurya, Nithya Menon, and Suraj Venjarammood as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the different stories of people with different backgrounds.

