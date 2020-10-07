Prithviraj Sukumaran's Unseen Pic With Actor Narain From An Old Film Is Unmissable

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently wished actor Narain, with whom he starred in the iconic college drama, Classmates, among other films, on his birthday. He also shared an unseen picture from 8 years ago. Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's rare photo with Narain.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's rare photo with Narain

On October 7, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram account to wish actor Narain on his birthday. Prithviraj and Narain have worked together in many films. Their first film together was Classmates. The picture that he shared was from their 2012 film Ayalum Njanum Thammil. Prithviraj and Narain are dressed as doctors as they played Dr Ravi Tharakan and Dr Vivek respectively in the film. The two pose for the camera in their white lab coats and stethoscope around their neck.

Image Source: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram (Prithvirajfans.com)

Prithviraj is wearing a green checkered shirt while Narain is wearing a grey shirt under their lab coats. Prithviraj is holding an examination pad like a typical doctor would while going on rounds in the hospital. The unseen picture was probably taken from the shoot of Ayalum Njanum Thammil. The picture is almost 8-9 years old as Prithviraj and Narain look younger.

A peek into Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram is often filled with his work and pictures and videos of other artists. He recently crossed the 3 million bar on Instagram. He shared a graphic on his page showing gratitude to his followers. He wrote, "3 Million and growing". Prithviraj Sukumaran's Rare photos also include the one he recently shared with his father Sukumaran and his brother Indrajith. Baby Prithviraj is in the arms of his father and his brother actor Indrajith is looking at him. Prithviraj writes, "Too sexy for my diapers!" Take a look at the posts.

He also shared an adorable picture with his daughter Alankrita. He is holding his daughter in his arms while looking at her in awe. He wrote 'Mine!' to which his wife Supriya replied, "Ahem! Mine too!" Take a look at the adorable father-daughter picture on Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram.

