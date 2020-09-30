Prithviraj Says He 'can't Wait To Start Empuraan', Shares Pic With Murali Gopy

Southern superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran recently opened up about one of the most-awaited Malayalam films sequels, Empuraan. He said, "I cannot wait to get this started..as much as a fan..as a filmmaker!". On September 29, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with the director Murali Gopy. Take a look at Prithviraj's Instagram post:

Prithiviraj can't wait to get started with 'Empuraan'

This Instagram picture was taken during the script narration of Empuraan movie. Sharing the exciting news with fans, Prithviraj said, "Probably the day I first 'saw' #EMPURAAN". Talking about the film's script, the actor said, "When your writer’s design starts forming an edited, colour corrected shape in your mind!". He also mentioned his excitement to start shooting the film, not only as a fan but also as a filmmaker.

Fans say they are eagerly waiting

Several fans and followers reacted to Prithviraj's Instagram post. They expressed their excitement in the comment section. One of the Instagram users commented, 'We are waiting for another immersive cinematic experience from you bothâ¤ï¸', while another added, 'I too is waiting for E.M.P.U.R.A.A.N THE FIRE ðŸ”¥ BRAND COMBO'. One of Prithviraj's fans wrote, 'Creative brotherhood of an awesome Duo! We too cannot wait to witness #EMPURAANðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥', another fan comment read as Katta waitingðŸ”¥ I wish this could be the biggest hits ever seen in our industryðŸ˜ Forget about the criticism. Make the film which can entertain usâ¤ï¸, entertain you... Rest will become'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below:

Empuraan is an upcoming sequel film to the one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters, Lucifer. Similar to Lucifer, Empuraan will also be an action film. Lucifer is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. The action film features Mohanlal in the lead role.

Apart from the lead, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Nyla Usha as the supporting cast. Lucifer marks Prithviraj's directorial debut and is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Details about Empuraan are yet to be unveiled.

