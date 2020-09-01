Sai Dharam Tej Expresses Excitement As He Commences Shoot For 'Solo Brathuke So Better'

Actor Sai Dharam Tej joined the sets of his forthcoming movie Solo Brathuke So Better on Monday, August 31. Sharing the news online, Sai Dharam Tej wrote: "It feels so good to be back on sets !!! We are excited and we are taking utmost care to make sure everybody stays safe." (sic) He also shared an 85 seconds short video that gave a peek into the safety measures adopted by the team of Solo Brathuke So Better to curtail the spread of coronavirus on the movie set.

Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh commence shooting for Solo Brathuke So Better

Earlier this week, Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh returned to the sets of Solo Brathuke So Better to shoot a song sequence. According to a Tollywood.net's media report, the team of Solo Brathuke So Better commenced the shoot with a song composed by Thaman S. Recently, the makers released the second song- Hey Idi Nenena from the film, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The recently released song is composed by Thaman S and sung by Sid Sriram. The song picturised on Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh is penned by Raghuram. The song has already crossed five lakhs views online.

All details about Solo Brathuke So Better

Solo Brathuke So Better, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh in the lead is a romantic satire on relationships and love. The movie is directed by Subbu and bankrolled by B. V. S. N. Prasad under his production banner. The film was slated to hit the marquee on May 1. However, due to the pandemic, the movie's release was pushed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej has signed his next with Bham Bolenath (2015) fame Karthik Varma Dandu. The movie is a mystical thriller, tentatively titled STD15. The first look poster of the film was unveiled by the actor on his social media handle. Sharing the first look poster, Sai Dharam Tej wrote: "Trying a new genre is always exciting. That too in association with one of my favorite movie maker Sukumar garu makes it all the more special. #SDT15 is a mystical thriller produced by @SVCCofficial and @SukumarWritings Directed by @karthikdandu86." (sic)

The film is reportedly in pre-production and will go on floors soon. The movie is jointly produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad and director Sukumar under their respective production houses. The makers are yet to announce the full cast and crew of the film.

