Sai Dharam Tej To Reportedly Tie The Knot In An Arranged Marriage Next Year?

Sai Dharam Tej is one of the most beloved actors in the Telugu film industry. He made his debut only a few years ago in 2014's Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham. Since then, he has become a sought after actor with multiple hit movies under his belt. Sai Dharam Tej is the son of Vijaya Durga, who is the sister of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi.

While Sai Dharam Tej is a popular actor, fans have never heard any news about his love life. Now, according to recent reports by thehansindia.com, Sai Dharam Tej is finally planning to tie the knot. Moreover, this report claims that the actor is actually getting hitched in an arranged marriage.

Sai Dharam Tej to get married according to the latest reports

Also Read | Sai Dharam Tej Announces His Latest Song 'Hey Idi Nenena', Says 'I Love This Song'

According to the report, Sai Dharam Tej is going to get married in Summer of next year. Apparently, there are no muhurthams (auspicious time) for marriage this year. Which is why the actor's wedding has been pushed back to 2021. Moreover, the report claims that Sai Dharam Tej is tying the knot in an arranged marriage. The actor's mother, Vijaya Durga, is the one who has selected the girl.

Also Read | Sai Dharam Tej Shares Pics With The Team As 'Solo Brathuke So Better' Shooting Concludes

This girl is apparently known to the family and is not an actor from the Telugu film industry. However, keep in mind that these reports are unconfirmed, so they may very well just be rumours. The actor himself has not commented on his marriage plans.

On the work front, Sai Dharam Tej is currently working on Solo Brathuke So Better, which is his only film of 2020. The movie was initially going to release on May 01, 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the film is now set to premiere on the OTT platform Zee Plex. Sai Dharam Tej is playing the lead role in the upcoming movie. Nabha Natesh will feature as the female lead while actor Sathya will feature in an important role.

Also Read | Supreme Khiladi 2 Cast: Sai Dharam Tej as Tej, Anupama As Nandini And Other Actors In Film

The movie will be a romantic satire comedy directed by debutant Subbu. B. V. S. N. Prasad has produced the movie under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Music for Solo Brathuke So Better is composed by S. Thaman.

Also Read | Sai Dharam Tej Teams Up With Sukumar For A Mystical Thriller; Says 'Trying New Genre'

[Image source: Sai Dharam Tej Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.