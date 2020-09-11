Sai Dharam Tej Shares Pics With The Team As 'Solo Brathuke So Better' Shooting Concludes

The makers of Solo Brathuke So Better have wrapped up shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming of the movie starring Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh took place after getting permission from the government during the lockdown. So, the leading star took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture with the cast and crew. Check out Sai Dharam Tej’s post about Solo Brathuke So Better on social media:

Solo Brathuke So Better team wraps its shooting

Sai Dharam Tej shared a photo with the cast and crew of Solo Brathuke So Better through his official Twitter handle on September 11, 2020, Friday. The leading actor also announced that the makers have wrapped up the filming of this movie alongside the throwback picture. In the caption accompanying the Twitter post, he remembered how they worked amid the pandemic and took all the necessary precautions. Sai Dharam Tej wrote, “A fun-filled journey comes to an end. సరదా సరదాగా సాగిన మా #SoloBrathukeSoBetter సినిమా షూటింగ్ పూర్తయ్యింది. Never a dull moment on the sets. Not when we were shooting without masks and not when we were shooting with masks”. Check out Sai Dharam Tej's tweet:

A fun filled journey comes to an end. సరదా సరదాగా సాగిన మా #SoloBrathukeSoBetter సినిమా షూటింగ్ పూర్తయ్యింది. Never a dull moment on the sets. Not when we were shooting without masks and not when we were shooting with masks. pic.twitter.com/3Ypbn5bWRv — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 11, 2020

Responses on Sai Dharam Tej’s tweet

Within a few hours of sharing the tweet, Sai Dharam Tej received more than 842 retweets and 7500 likes on the micro-blogging site. Fans and followers of the actor could not contain their excitement. Many among them flooded the comment section by questioning about the release date of Solo Brathuke So Better. Meanwhile, others congratulated the team of romantic comedy flick for wrapping up its shoot while maintaining social distancing during the pandemic. Here are some of the responses on Sai Dharam Tej’s twitter post that you must check out:

Anna when release movie — Gatla Satheesh (@gatla4747) September 11, 2020

Congrats brother wishing to continue u r success journey 👍👍 #solobratukesobetter #saidharamtej — Urstrulynarasimha (@Narasim63496848) September 11, 2020

About the movie

Solo Brathuke So Better is directed by Subbu and features Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh in pivotal roles. The Telugu romantic comedy flick was to release on May 1, 2020. However, the makers had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SS Thaman composed the music of Solo Brathuke So Better.

