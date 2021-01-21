On Santhanam's Birthday, Check Out The List Of Popular Movies Featuring The Comic Star

Indian actor Santhanam who celebrates his 40th birthday today is known for his work in Tamil cinema. The comic star has delivered many successful movies in Kollywood over the years. Santhanam had actually debuted as a comic actor from the movie Manmadhan and have since then decided to stick to the genre. Check out the list of Santhanam's comedy movies.

Biskoth

Biskoth's story revolves around Santhanam, who plays the role of an employee in a biscuit company. Apart from Santhanam, Biskoth cast includes veteran actor Sowcar Janaki as Santa's grandmother and Tara Alisha Berry as the leading lady. The trailer takes the audience onto a spoof ride through a number of hit films, right from Baahubali to Hollywood film 300. The movie takes the COVID-19 angle into its plotline as well. Biskoth is helmed by R. Kannan while the film is bankrolled by Trident Arts. The romantic comedy film was shot in Chennai and Hyderabad and has music by Radhan. This is not the first time that actor Santhanam has collaborated with director R Kannan, as he was earlier seen in his films like Jayamkondaan, Kanden Kadhalai, Vanthaan Vendraan and Settai.

Oru Kal Oru Kannadi

One of the most famous Santhanam's movies is 2012 released Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. The film was also referred too as OKOK as its abbreviation. The movie is written and directed by M. Rajesh. The cast included Udhayanidhi Stalin in his acting debut and Hansika Motwani. The movie received critical acclaim for its story, Harris Jayaraj's music and Balasubramaniem's cinematography.

Boss Engira Bhaskaran

Boss Engira Baskaran is a 2010 Tamil movie which has an IMDb score of 7.2/10. Vijayalakshmi plays the role of Nandhini Saravnam in the film which has been directed by M Rajesh. The film also stars Arya, Nayanthara and Santhanam among others. The film revolves around the story of Bhaskaran, a happy-go-lucky college dropout who has no goals for his future. Bhaskaran lives an easy-going life but falls in love with Chandrika and tries to change his lifestyle with hopes of marrying her.

The film, when released had garnered a positive word of mouth from critics and fans alike, emerging as a box office winner. It was also later remade in Kannada and Bengali.

Santosh Subramaniam

Santosh Subramaniam is the remake of Telugu film Bommarillu, revolving around the relationship between a father and son. Actor Jayam Ravi was nominated for two Best Actor Awards for his performance in this film at Vijay Awards and Filmfare Awards South. The movie featured Jayam Ravi as Santosh Subramaniam and Genelia as Hasini, while Santhanam played the role of Srinivasan.

Siva Manasula Sakthi

The Tamil comedy movie Siva Manasula Sakthi was directed by debutant director Rajesh. It started Jiiva as well as debutant Anya Bhavath in the lead roles while Santhanam, Urvashi and Sathyan were seen in supporting roles. The film was released in 2009 and was regarded as a commercial success at the box-office.

