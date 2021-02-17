On Sivakarthikeyan's Birthday, Makers Of 'Ayalaan' Release Song 'Veera Level Sago'

Ever since the makers of Ayalaan, unveiled that the first single of the movie will be out on actor Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, fans were eagerly waiting for its release. Today on February 17, as Sivakarthikeyan celebrates his 37th birthday, the creators have finally dropped Vera Level Sago, the first single of this upcoming Tamil science fiction film. The new single has created a massive buzz online amongst Sivakarthikeyan’s fan army. Check it out below.

Vera Level Sago’s release

ALSO READ| On Sivakarthikeyan's Birthday, Fans Extend Heartfelt Wishes, #HBDSivaKarthikeyan Trends

Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday marks the release of Vera Level Sago which means ‘Next level, bro’ in Tamil. This new track has been composed by Oscar-winning artist AR Rahman. Apart from crooning the track, Rahman has also helped in writing the song in collaboration with lyricist Vivek. Vera Level Sago also marks the first collaboration of Rahman and Sivakarthikeyan. Vera Level Sago is a high-tempo, upbeat peppy number which has impressed fans tremendously. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Vera level Music AR rahman sir🔥

Vera level Lyrics Vivek sir 🤗

Waiting Vera level Siva Anna Performance in movie 👍🏻

Vera level Promotion for @kjrStudios🤩 — Parthiban (@Parthib49190403) February 17, 2021

Classy, massy, folk and makes you jump and dance but also revel in the musical trance. That's #ARRahman for you. Make way! #ARR #HBDSivakarthikeyan #VeraLevelSago #Ayalaan — The Last Washello (@humanprojector) February 17, 2021

@arrahman sir. I have always loved your music and been a fan since my childhood. I’m starting to feel a disconnect with your songs especially your past couple of albums. Your sound is becoming more alien to me. The beats, lyrics and arrangements sound very inorganic. — Naveen AS (@A_Naveen_S) February 17, 2021

Nejamavea vera level 🔥🔥🔥 Than — Hari Somasuntharam (@HSomasuntharam) February 17, 2021

Super song sago 😍. ARR voice 🥳🔥🔥🔥 — JAY kk ᥬ😎᭄🔥 (@JAYkkCyborg) February 17, 2021

ALSO READ| As Sivakarthikeyan Celebrates His 36th Birthday, Check 10 Lesser Known Facts About Him

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is essaying the lead character, namely Ayush Narayan. Directed by R Ravikumar, the plot of the film chronicles the life of an extra-terrestrial being who visit Earth and become friends with Ayush. Along with Sivakarthikeyan, Ayalaan features Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in the significant roles. This science-fiction film is produced by R D Raja and Kotapadi J Rajesh under banner 24AM Studios and KJR Studious.

ALSO READ| On Sivakarthikeyan's Birthday, Director Ravikumar To Treat Fans To A 'musical Gift'

While announcing the release of the song filmmaker Ravikumar, took to Twitter, to share that a ‘musical gift’ is all set to release on the actor’s birthday. Now, going by the fans’ reaction it appears that the musical gift has worked quite well. Along with it, the song has successfully raised anticipation about the film. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie on the silver screen. Check out the post shared by director R. Ravikumar announcing the song to be released on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday date below.

ALSO READ| 'Chellamma' From Sivakarthikeyan’s 'Doctor' Out Now, Fans Play It 'on Loop'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.