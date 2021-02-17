As Sivakarthikeyan Celebrates His 36th Birthday, Check 10 Lesser Known Facts About Him

Indian actor Sivakarthikeyan, also known as SK, predominantly works in Tamil films. Over time, the actor has donned several hats such as playback singer, producer, lyricist, and television presenter. As we celebrate Sivakarthikeyan's 36th birthday today let's dive into some less known facts about the actor. Read more about Sivakarthikeyan's trivia.

1. Sivkarthikeyan's Television career

He started his career with the premiere Tamil television channel STAR Vijay and as a stand-up comedian. He appeared as an Anchor for many reality shows on STAR Vijay including Boys Vs Girls Season 2, Jodi Number One Season 5, Airtel Super Singer 3, Koffee with Siva, and many more. He even hosted the 5th and 6th Vijay Awards.

2. Sivakarthikeyan wanted to be a police officer

Sivakathikeyan did not have any intention to make it to the film industry. As a child, he wanted to follow his father’s footsteps and dreamt of becoming a police officer just like him. He lost his father before making it to the film industry. When he entered the film industry he did not have any connections with any celebrities but it was his talent and hard work that brought him fame.

3. He is a Mama's boy

Sivakarthikeyan is close to his mother and is a mama's boy. He agreed to marry a girl chosen by his mother without giving it a second thought. He got engaged to a girl named Aarti in May 2010 and they got married in the same year August, 27. The couple is happily married ever since and they welcomed their daughter Aaradhana on October 22, 2013.

4. Sivakarthikeyan's debut was supposed to be with Ajith

Sivakarthikeyan’s debut movie is Marina helmed by director Pandiraj. However, many people did not know he worked in the film Aegan in 2008 helmed by Raju Sundaram. He shared the screen space with superstar Ajith but unfortunately, his scenes in the final version of the film were trimmed.

5. P. Madan gifted him an Audi car

After the success of his Kollywood movie Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, producer P. Madan gifted him an Audi car. Sivakarthikeyan was overwhelmed with this honor and interpreted it as a sign of his glory and source of constant motivation. The producer asked him to not take it as a gift but as a success symbol. He said whenever the actor felt he did not achieve anything in life, he must look at this car and remember that he did achieve something in life and it will cheer him to look forward.

6. He is an emotional person in real life

Sivakarthikeyan is known for his ever smiling face and his cheerful presentation from hosting television shows and his work in comedy movies. However, he is an emotional person in real life and he cannot control his tears when affected. He has been spotted crying at several events including the time he got emotional and cried at the success meet of Remo.

7. He is a prankster

Sivakarthikeyan is quite a prankster as his ex co-star Keerthy Suresh had revealed about his non-stop pranks on the set of Rajini Murugan. But once his prank with his sister went totally wrong. He told his sister he saw her fiance smoking secretly and she got really upset that the situation went out of Sivakarthiyen's hands.

8. Black Belt in Karate

Siva is a qualified green belt holder in Karate. He got his black belt because of his father. His Karate master gave him the black belt as a token of appreciation because his father accepted his invitation to be a chief guest for a public function.

9. Sivakarthikeyan's Awards

He won Special Prize Award for his debut performance in Marina at Tamil Nadu State Film Awards in 2012. His performances in the year 2013 won him Vijay Award for Entertainer of the Year. He has won three Behindwoods Gold Medal Awards, four Edison Awards, three SIIMA Awards, and three Vijay Awards.

10. Sivakarthikeyan's production house

He owns a film production company called 'Sivakarthikeyan Productions'. He produced the sports drama film Kanaa in 2018 that starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathyaraj, and Darshan with him in a supporting role. He won the People Choice Award for best producer at the 2018 Galatta Debut Awards and Best Producer for Most Inspiring Film at Behindwoods Gold Medal Award.

