Vignesh Shivan Has 'aww-dorable' Birthday Wish For Ladylove Nayanthara's Mother

Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan has a sweet birthday wish for ladylove Nayanthara's mother on her birthday. After celebrating the festival of Onam together, the celebrity couple, along with the actor's mother, flew to Goa to celebrate her birthday. Now, Shivan took to Instagram to give fans a sneak-peek into the birthday bash of Mrs. Kurian to wish her 'dearest ammmuuu'.

On September 14, 2020, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara celebrated Mrs. Kurian's birthday along with their near and dear ones. The love birds flew to Goa with their beloved ones to throw a private birthday party for Nayanthara's mother. Shivan shared an adorable photograph from Mrs. Kurian's birthday bash to give everyone a sneak-peek into their celebration and to wish his girlfriend's mother on her birthday. In the Instagram post shared by him, Nayanthara and her mother are seen cutting a two-tier cake while her director boyfriend cheered for her as he stood beside them.

While mother Kurian donned a maroon coloured Kanjeevaram saree with hints of golden, Nayanthara sported a mini white printed dress. On the other hand, beau Vignesh Shivan kept his look casual with a plain white t-shirt and grey pants. Sharing the cutesy post of his Instagram handle, the Podaa Podi director wrote, "Happy birthday to my dearest ammmuuu Mrs. Kurian (sic)".

Not so long ago, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were making headlines after Shivan spoke about his marriage plans with Nayanthara in an interview with Behindwoods.com. During his interaction with the online portal, the Kollywood actor-director set the record straight that he and his ladylove are currently focussing on their respective careers. He also jokingly stated that when they will get married after getting 'bored' of dating each other. Speculations were rife that the power couple's impending wedding will take place this year. However, Shivan rubbished all the rumours and joked about being married off by internet for about twenty-two times now. He concluded saying when they decide to tie the knot, they will let everyone know about it.

Meanwhile, the couple also recently celebrated the festival of Onam together, along with Nayanthara's mother in Kochi. Shivan also shared a streak of pictures from his Onam celebration with fans on social media. Posting a bunch of pictures with the Kurian mother-daughter duo, he called them 'Family'.

