On Vijay Sethupathi's Birthday Today, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Master' Actor

Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is a successful Tamil actor who also features in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi productions as well. He is known for his work as an actor, producer, lyricist, dialogue writer. His hit movies include films like Pizza (2012), Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012), and Sundarapandian (2012) to name a few. On Vijay Sethupathi's birthday today, try out this Vijay Sethupathi's quiz where the questions are based on his movies.

1. Vijay Sethupathi's Master saw the actor pairing up with another Tamil megastar. Who is the other lead actor in Master, apart from Vijay Sethupathi?

Chiranjeevi

Thalapathy Vijay

Allu Arjun

Rajnikanth

2. Which of these Vijay Sethupathi's movies did NOT showcase the actor in an antagonist role?

Petta (2019)

Vikram Vedha (2017)

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018)

Ka Pae Ranasingam

3. Which Kollywood movie featuring Vijay Sethupathi also features Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Master

Ka Pae Ranasingham

Petta

Super Deluxe

4. In which of these movies did Vijay Sethupathi feature in the role of a transgender person?

Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren

Super Deluxe

Kavan

Dharma Durai

5. After Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in 2018, Vijay Sethupathi would again star with Indian actor Aditi Rao Hyadri, in which of these upcoming movies?

Tughlaq Durbar

Kadaisi Vivasayi

Uppena

Laabam

6. Vijay Sethupathi's son has played a role in a movie that was released in 2015. What was the name of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer?

Thenmerku Paruvakaatru

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Imaikkaa Nodigal

Iraivi

7. Vijay Sethupathi starrer Pizza was remade in a Bollywood version, which actors portrayed the main role in the Hindi version of the hit Tamil movie?

Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Soham Chakraborty and Mimi Chakraborty.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Pranitha

Akshay Oberoi, Parvathy Omanakuttan and Dipannita Sharma

Vijay Sethupathi's trivia quiz answers

1. Thalapathy Vijay - Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi star in the 2021 released movie Master. Master is the story of an alcohol-loving college educationalist. When he is transferred to a juvenile school, he learns about a gangster who has been using the children of the school in question for his own personal profit.

2. Ka Pae Ranasingam - Vijay Sethupathi's movies like Petta (2019), Vikram Vedha (2017) and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), have all featured the actor in a negative role.

3. Petta - Kartik Subbaraj directorial marked the first collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and superstar Rajinikanth. The movie, released in 2019, narrates the tale of Kaali, a hostel warden and a man with a dark past. The movie also has Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles.

4. Super Deluxe - Playing the role of a transgender, was Vijay Sethupathi in this Thiagarajan Kumararaja directorial. The movie, starring Sethupathi, Fahad Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, and Samantha Ruth Pratap in the lead, narrates the tale of an unfaithful wife, a trans woman, and an angry son, who find themselves in a difficult situation.

5. Tughlaq Durbar - The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan in the lead. It is touted to be a suspense-thriller. It also features veteran actor R Parthiban in a prominent role. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer marks the directorial debut of Delhi Prasad Deenadayal.

6. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan- Vijay Sethupathi's son had actually played the role of Sethupathi's younger version in the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, released in 2015.

7. Akshay Oberoi, Parvathy Omanakuttan and Dipannita Sharma - Pizza was helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and chronicles the story of a pizza delivery boy, who lands in a mysterious circumstance and it brings a dramatic change in his life. Starring Ramya Nambeeshan and Vijay Sethupathi, the film was released in 2012. Pizza is also the first Tamil film to feature 7.1 surround sound. The Hindi version of the film featured Akshay Oberoi, Parvathy Omanakuttan and Dipannita Sharma in the lead roles and was released in 2014.

