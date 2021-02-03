Singer Tulsi Kumar To Turn Host For The Season 2 Of 'Indie Hai Hum'

Recent times have seen a commendable reception for independent music and artists, and they are now a part of most playlists. Indie Hai Hum season 2 is a show presented by 93.5 Red FM and music label T-Series, which aims at supporting independent artists. As its second season kicks off soon, it is the singing sensation Tulsi Kumar who will turn host for it. Read along to know more about the show and what Kumar has to say about it.

Tulsi Kumar to become a host for the first time in show Indie Hai Hum 2

Singer Tulsi Kumar is getting another feather in her cap as she will now host the 93.5 Red FM and T-Series show Indie Hai Hum season 2. The singer is one of the most noted members of the music industry and has delivered chartbusters one after the other. Kumar started her career back in 2006 and has received an amazing reception to her songs like Tum Jo Aaye, Hum Mar Jayenge, Soch Na Sake, O Saki Saki, Tera Ban Jaunga, as well as her independent records Tanhaai, Naam, Tere Naam and Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham.

In a recent media statement about the show, Tulsi comments, “Music binds people beyond everything, and I am extremely grateful for being a part of this initiative. Plus being a host is a completely new role for me and I am surely enjoying it. It gives me immense pleasure to present all the talent that the country has to offer before everyone. As the host of Indie Hai Hum season 2, I am very excited to see what the new talents have in store and to bring forth some great music and independent artists before the audiences”.

Kumar herself stands ahead in the line of people who want to see the Independent music scene flourish in the Indian music industry. Her school in Delhi also supports and treats people for various art forms. The singer has sung some indie numbers herself and has collaborated with diverse artists with every song being from a different genre and with this show she takes another attempt at giving independent artists the platform where they need to come forward and show their talent. The show will also feature some established independent artistes from the industry who have made a name for themselves like - Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal, Milind Gaba, Amaal and Armaan Malik among others.

