Nagaland Singer's Incredible Cover Of Kishore Kumar's Bengali Song Leaves Netizens In Awe

A Nagaland singer’s melodious tribute to iconic Indian playback singer Kishore Kumar with a rendition of one his most popular Bengali songs has caused a stir on the internet. NK Naga’s version of Shing Nei Tobu Naam Tar Singha (Bengali) from the 1958 film Lukochuri has garnered thousands of views and comments with most internet users saying that he did an “amazing job” in recreating the song. The movie had starred Kishore Kumar in a double role alongside Mala Sinha and Anita Guha.

NK Naga’s song went viral with netizens lauding his accent and accurate pronunciation of Bengali words. Thousands of internet users noted that singing Kishore Kumar’s songs can be a challenge because of the playback singer’s versatility, and hailed Naga for ‘acing it’. The Nagaland singer shared his cover of Kishore Kumar’s song on his social media platforms saying he tried to bring back memories from the 1950s. Watch:

Netizens laud NK Naga

From saying he aced the pronunciations to saying that Naga’s rendition was ‘closest to original’, thousands of internet users in the viral video’s comment section praised the Nagaland singer. One user wrote, “Listening to your song for the first time and I must say it's superlatively amazing. May you be able to write your name among the STARS!! God bless.”

Another wrote, “You sang really well but only a Bengali born & brought up in Bengal can distinguish minor mistakes in pronunciation made by non-Bengalis when they speak Bengali. There is room for improvement on that for you. Still, u did a great job being a complete alien to this language. All the best for your future endeavours.” One of the YouTube users wrote, “You are one of the very few singers across the country who has been able to bring this song alive by capturing its spirit and the carefree, the vivaciousness of the great Kishore Kumar. Keep it up!”

