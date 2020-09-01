PA Ranjith Releases 'Kuthiraivaal' First Look Poster On Twitter; Check It Out

Director and producer PA Ranjith recently revealed the poster of his upcoming movie Kuthirai Vaal. The poster showcases lead actor Kalaiyarasan in a dashing avatar and many fans have mentioned they can't wait for the film to release. Take a look at the poster and also see fan reactions to it:

Kalaiyarasan's 'Kuthiraivaal' first look

PA Ranjith recent tweeted Kuthiraivaal's first look poster. PA Ranjith mentioned in the tweet - 'Here's the Intriguing First Look Poster of #Kuthiraivaal Magical Realism Movie #KuthiraivaalFirstlook' (sic). The tweet has gained 4.2k likes and many retweets.

Kuthiraivaal is an upcoming movie by director PA Ranjith. The film is produced by Vignesh Sundaresan under Neelam Productions and Yaazhi films banner. Fans can expect to see Anjali Patil as the female lead in the film. Pradeep Kumar will handle the music and the film will have cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar.

Fan reactions to Kuthiraivaal poster

As mentioned, many fans are looking forward to seeing the new movie and really liked the poster as well. One fan mentioned that the use of colour blue in the poster was interesting and another congratulated the team and PA Ranjith. Take a look at fan reactions:

Kalaiyarasan's recent work

Kalaiyarasan is a famous Tamil actor and has been seen in a movie with director PA Ranjith before as well. Their last film together was Madras (2014). Madras was a political drama that featured Karthi, Catherine Tresa, and Kalaiyarasan in the lead roles. The film gained much acclaim from fans and critics.

Coming to Kalaiyarasan's recent work, he was last seen in Airaa which was a horror film. The film was written and directed by KM Sarjun and didn't receive much fame as fans and critics mentioned they didn't like the plotline.

Kalaiyarasan is soon to be seen in three new projects apart from PA Ranjith's Kuthiraivaal. The first film is China, which will be directed by Harshavardhana and produced by Arjun Sablok. The second film is Titanic Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum, which will be written and directed by M. Janakiraman and produced by C. V. Kumar. And the final film is Puthiya Mugam, which will be directed by Sriram D Prasath in his directorial debut.

Promo Pic Credit: PA Ranjith's Twitter

