PA. Ranjith's 'Kuthiraivaal' To Explore The Concept Of Magical Realism? Read Details

PA. Ranjith, formerly credited with directing and producing hits in the south film industry, is back again with another one of his ventures. He recently presented the film Kuthirai Vaal, which will be based on the genre of magical realism. The film is going star actor Kalaiyarasan in the lead role, essaying the middle ground between magic and reality. PA. Ranjith's movie poster also showcased some of the ‘magic’.

PA. Ranjith shares the first look of film 'Kuthirai Vaal'

PA. Ranjith's Kuthirai Vaal poster showed the lead actor walking alongside a blue wall. However, if looked at the shadow, the actor is having a ‘foxtail’ attached to the shadow. The backdrop is peacock blue, with some odd graffiti on the wall. The poster showed a glimpse of the ‘magic’ in the film. The film will be directed by Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder as per the poster.

Check out first look poster of PA. Ranjith's movie

What to expect from PA. Ranjith's film on magical realism?

PA. Ranjith's film might have the lead character in a magical realm, not far from reality, as per fans. Some fans suggested that the blue suggests mystic elements and the tail can denote that he can be a creature from another world. However, PA. Ranjith's Twitter or any other statements does not support these claims made by fans.

Check out some fan reactions

Wen u have blue in background something u can expect the content speaks for people...

Vazhthukal thozhar... — muhammad uwais (@shahfaruehan) August 31, 2020

Super thrilled for my Nanban @KalaiActor I’m sure this one is going to be Therrrific for him #KuthiraiVaal 🔥👌🏻

When it’s Produced by @beemji , you know you are going to witness some strong content... Vaazhthukal Ranjith brother💛

All the best to the entire team @officialneelam pic.twitter.com/iWBoBonXqt — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) August 31, 2020

More on magical realism

Magic realism is a way of storytelling with the help of fiction with literature and realistic plotlines. The modern world lives as it is with a touch of fictional elements roped mostly in and around the central character. Magical realism is also called as marvellous realism, as per vox.com.

The films are set in reality but not apart from reality in magical realism. The plot finds a middle ground with magic and reality in magical realism. Some of the past examples of magical realism based films are Life of Pi, Midnight's Children, Thithi, Pleasantville, Birdman, The Green Mile, The Shape of Water and Porco Rosso. These films are a combination of reality with magical highs and lows.

