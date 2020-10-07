Simbu's 'Maanaadu' Filming Resumes From November, Fans Exclaim 'waiting Thalaiva'

Producer Suresh Kamatchi recently announced that they would resume the shooting for Simbu’s Maanaadu from the first week of November. He took to social media and shared the update about the much-anticipated Tamil flick through his official Twitter handle. Earlier, the film was reportedly set to release in April 2019, but various factors led to its delay. Here is everything that you need to know about Simbu’s Maanaadu filming. Read on:

Simbu's Maanaadu filming to resume from November first week

Producer Suresh Kamatchi took to Twitter and shared some updates about the much-awaited Simbu’s Maanaadu through his official handle on October 6, 2020, Tuesday. He announced that Simbu starrer Maanaadu would resume from the first week of November. The filmmaker also tagged the Maanaadu cast members in his social media post.

Suresh Kamatchi revealed the news about Simbu’s Maanaadu filming and wrote, “Wait is over. #Maanaadu shoot resumes from November first week”. The filmmaker tagged Maanaadu cast members like Kalyani Priyadarshan, Premgi Amaren, S J Suryah, Anjena Kirti, and director Venkat Prabhu in his social media post. Moreover, the producer used relevant hashtags for leading star Simbu such as STR and Silambarasan TR, and Maanaadu on Twitter. Check out Suresh Kamatchi's post on Maanaadu filming:

Response to Maanaadu filming post

Within a few hours of announcing the news, producer Suresh Kamatchi's tweet garnered over 763 retweets, 39 quote tweets, and more than 3,800 likes on the micro-blogging site. Numerous fans and followers of the Maanaadu cast members shared their excitement in the comment section of the post.

Many among them wrote how they have been waiting for Simbu’s Maanaadu to release soon. Meanwhile, others flooded the comment section with a series of emoticons such as fire, heart-eyed smileys, vivid coloured hearts, claps, thumbs up, sparkle, crackers, and star-eyed faces, to name a few. Here are some of the responses that Suresh Kamatchi's post on Maanaadu filming received:

Maranaa Waiting Thalaivaa ,. — Vignesh Robin Peter (@VigneshRobinPe1) October 6, 2020

Marana waiting 💥 — joshva (@josthalagangul1) October 6, 2020

About the movie cast

The Tamil political action thriller flick has garnered a lot of attention on social media before its release. Maanaadu cast includes Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The Venkat Prabhu- directorial also features Bharathiraja, Premgi Amaren, and Chandrasekhar Karunakaran, among others, as supporting characters.

