Venkat Prabhu, Gautham Menon, Vijay And Nalan Kumaraswamy To Collaborate For Anthology

Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu, Gautham Menon, Vijay, and Nalan Kumarasamy will be coming together for a Tamil anthology film. The forthcoming movie, titled Kutti Love Story, narrates four love stories, each helmed by the above-mentioned directors. The film is bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh under his production banner.

Recently, the promo of the movie was released by the makers of the upcoming film. Sharing the promo online, they (producers) wrote: "We at @VelsFilmIntl are happy to announce our next feel-good film #KuttiLoveStory, An Anthology Directed by @menongautham @vp_offl #DirectorVijay & #NalanKumaraswamy." (sic)

Check out the promo of 'Kutti Love Story':

All about Venkat Prabhu, Gautham Menon, Vijay, and Nalan Kumarasamy's anthology

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, producer Ishari K Ganesh talked about the film. Ishari said that he wanted to produce a romance movie for the past few years and was searching for an apt script for the same. He further added that he is a big fan of Venkat Prabhu, Gautham Menon, Vijay, and Nalan Kumarasamy's cinema, and was excited by the thought of collaborating with them for the film.

Kutti Love Story's shooting is completed and is currently in post-production. According to Cinema Express' recent report, the makers will soon announce the cast and crew of the movie.

What's next for Venkat Prabhu, Gautham Menon, Vijay, and Nalan Kumarasamy?

Venkat Prabhu has an array of films at different stages of production. He is expected to resume the shooting of his action-drama- Maanaadu with Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan soon. Thereafter, Venkat Prabhu has a multi-starrer, titled Party, with Jiva, Jai, Ramya Krisha, and others in the pipeline. On the other hand, Gautham Menon is awaiting the release of Dhruva Natchathiram. The Gautham Menon-directorial is currently in post-production and expected to hit the marquee soon.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently busy with the post-production work of his multilingual-Thalaivi. The movie, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, is the screen adaptation of Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister Jayalalithaa's real life. Whereas, Nalan Kumarasamy is on a hiatus. He last helmed Vijay Sethupathi-Madonna Sebastian starrer Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum (2016).

