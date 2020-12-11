New 'Paava Kadhaigal' Stills Give An Insight Into What To Expect On December 18; View Pics

Paava Kadhaigal is an anthology film that is going to talk about some moral and ethical conundrums that, time and again, the natives of India have observed within their circles or themselves. The upcoming Netflix original film is Netflix's and Ronnie Screwala's attempt at telling the stories of the Indian heartland. On the topic of Paava Kadhaigal cast members, the upcoming Netflix film features the likes of Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Anjali, Simran, Gautham Menon, Kalidas Jayaram and Shantanu Bhagyaraj. The makers of the same have released a handful of stills in order to give the viewers an idea of what the characters are going to look like and what kind of dynamics one character is going to share with the other.

Here are the images for all to see:

As one can see, the carousel of images that can be seen above is releasing a message one still at a time. Ther message is presumably going to be at the heart of the upcoming film. One can see a father and daughter bonding, a distraught patriarch and a contemplative adolescent male. All of the images seem to be hinting at the many themes that the viewers will get to witness when they watch the film. All of Paava Kadhaigal cast can be seen in this one post.

It appears as if the film is a mix of genres. At times, it is a comedy. Sometimes, it takes a turn into the Satire lane, and every now and then, convincing dramatic pieces make their presence known when it is least expected out of them.

Here is the Paava Kadhaigal trailer for all to see:

Paava Kadhaigal release date:

As far as Paava Kadhaigal release date is concerned, the film will become available for streaming on the 18th of December on Netflix. The anthology film has been directed by Sudha K Prasad, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Menon and Vetrimaaran. The anthology feature has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the production company RSVP movies.

