Padmapriya Janakiraman & Revathy Seek Answer From AMMA Members Over Edavela Babu's Comment

After actor Parvathy, Padmapriya Janakiraman and Revathy Asha Kelunni have expressed disappointment over AMMA General Secretary Edavela Babu's recent comments on a female actor, where he attributed her as dead. Padmapriya and Revathy addressed an open letter to AMMA seeking answers from the film association over their member's public statement regarding a female actor.

"What is their stand as individuals and as part of A.M.M.A leadership towards - Mr. Edavela Babu’s interviews in the media over the last few days and the endorsement of the same by the Vice President Mr. Ganesh Kumar," (sic) asked Padmapriya Janakiraman and Revathy Asha Kelunni in a social media post.

Padmapriya Janakiraman and Revathy Asha Kelunni disappointed with AMMA

Padmapriya Janakiraman and Revathy Asha Kelunni in their social media post also expressed disappointment over AMMA member's silence. "It is time for the A.M.M.A leadership to first share their stand. Instead of questioning us, it is time they question themselves and share their views with all of us," (sic) wrote the actors in their open letter. Padmapriya Janakiraman and Revathy Asha Kelunni have sought answers from AMMA and its members.

A few days earlier, Parvathy Thiruvothu had quit AMMA over Edavela Babu's derogatory comments about a female actor. Parvathy Thiruvothu announced her resignation from AMMA in an online post, and wrote, "His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction." (sic)

Parvathy Thiruvothu's decision was hailed by fellow actors Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan. Interestingly, director Anjali Menon too voiced her opinion on the same.

Parvathy Thiruvothu's resignation letter:

In 2018, when my friends resigned from A.M.M.A, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching A.M.M.A General Secretary speak to Reporter TV's Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction. Mr. Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I’m certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women. I would like to resign from A.M.M.A with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr.Edavela Babu. I hope other conscientious members will also demand for the same, and I will be keenly watching to see who will come forward. I urge every member to see that it’s a hazy bubble of “welfare” that’s wrapped around a core of corrupt morals. Parvathy Thiruvothu

