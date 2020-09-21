Avalkoppam Incident Gains Prominence Online; Celebs Come Out In Support Of The Survivor

The hashtag ‘#Avalkoppam’ has lately been trending on Twitter ever since a major development in the Dileep sexual assault case shook the internet. A number of celebrities including Ramya Nambessan, Rima Kallingal and Parvathy Thiruvothu came out in support of the survivor in the case, using hashtags ‘#IStandWithHer’ and ‘#Avalkoppam’. This triggered an online campaign as a wide range of people have been using the hashtags to call out hostile witnesses and the accused involved.

‘#Avalkoppam’ trends on Twitter

The Kerala actress abduction case took a major turn after Malayalam actors Siddique and Bhama changed their statements in the court of law. The unexpected development made a number of celebrated actors from the film industry expressed their solidarity towards the survivor with the hashtag ‘Avalkoppam’ which translates to ‘With Her’. They have also been speaking about the four witnesses, Edavela Babu, Bindhu Panicker, Bhama, and Siddique, who have been termed as hostile witnesses due to their change of stance.

A number of internet users have been coming out in support of the Kerala actor who was the survivor in the 2017 abduction case. Filmmakers like Aashiq Abu and Anjali Menon also took to social media to speak about the courage of the actor who has been fighting against all odds to seek justice. Parvathi Thiruvothu shared a quite by James Baldwin while throwing some light on how unjust the current situation is. A number of Twitter and Instagram users followed up on the hashtag ‘Avalkoppam’ and also sent out a personalized message to the survivor. Have a look at a few reactions on the Internet here.

Courage in real life is vry different frm courage onscreen. Courage is abt standing up despite anything. It is abt looking fear in the eye. In her incredibly difficult journey made worse by those who cld have made it better, she has shown courage. I stand by her. #Avalkoppam pic.twitter.com/dfEXsyNcWt — Anjali Menon (@AnjaliMenonFilm) September 19, 2020

“It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have. Neither love nor terror makes one blind: indifference makes one blind.” - James Baldwin #Avalkoppam #IStandByTheSurvivor #WCC @WCC_Cinema https://t.co/Ud2W4TPnd1 — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) September 19, 2020

In the year 2017, Malayalam actor Dileep was accused of plotting the abduction and assault of a celebrated Malayalam actor in a moving vehicle. The actor has also been named as the eighth accused in the high-profile case. The witnesses in the case had earlier revealed that Dileep and the female actor had a heated feud at the rehearsals of an AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) event. However, at the recent court proceedings, the witnesses did not speak about such an argument, giving a new dimension to the case.

