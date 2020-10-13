Parvathy Quits AMMA Over Edavela Babu's Comments On Female Actor, Seeks His Resignation

Malayalam actor Parvathy recently announced her resignation from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) due to conflict with the organisation's General Secretary Edavela Babu's recent comments on a female actor. Edavela Babu, in a recent interview with a local news channel, passed derogatory comments against a female actor. Edavela Babu's comments offended Parvathy, who also sought his resignation from AMMA.

Parvathy resigns from AMMA

On Monday, October 12, Parvathy announced her resignation from AMMA in an online post. She also condemned Edavela Babu's comments, and wrote, "His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction." (sic) Parvathy also requested fellow AMMA members to raise a voice against Edavela Babu.

Parvathy's resignation letter

In 2018, when my friends resigned from A.M.M.A, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching A.M.M.A General Secretary speak to Reporter TV's Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction. Mr. Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I’m certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women. I would like to resign from A.M.M.A with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr.Edavela Babu. I hope other conscientious members will also demand for the same, and I will be keenly watching to see who will come forward. I urge every member to see that it’s a hazy bubble of “welfare” that’s wrapped around a core of corrupt morals. Parvathy Thiruvothu

(Source: Parvathy Facebook)

Parvathy Thiruvothu's resignation letter was shared by actors like Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan. Several social media users lauded Parvathy Thiruvothu's stand on the Edavela Babu controversy. "Congrats, a girl with a spine which wouldn't bend!!!!" ,(sic) wrote a social media user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parvathy will be next seen in Zakariya Mohammed's Halal Love Story. The movie, starring Indrajith Sukumaran and Grace Antony in the lead, has Parvathy in a cameo appearance. The film is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 15, 2020.

