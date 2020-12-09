'Pandian Stores' Cast: Late Actor Chithra As Mullai, Stalin As Sathyamoorthy & Other Stars

Pandian Stores, a Tamil language drama, airs on Star Vijay. The show follows the tale of Sathyamoorthy (Stalin), who lives a peaceful life with his brothers and his wife who takes good care of him. It's their grocery store named Pandian Stores, which is super famous in the vicinity. The show stars late actor and VJ Chithra, Stalin, Sujitha, Venkat Renganathan, Hema Rajkumar, Kumaran Thangarajan, Saravana Vickram, among others. Here's a look at Pandian Stores cast. The show also streams on Disney+Hotstar.

The cast of Pandian Stores

Late actor and VJ Chithra

The late actor and VJ Chithra played the role of Mullai in the show. Mullai was in love with Jeeva and she also desired to marry him. However, the latter loved his classmate. VJ Chithra passed away in a hotel in Chennai on December 9.

Stalin

Stalin plays the role of Sathyamoorthy Pandian, a happy-go-lucky person, who lives with his wife and brothers. He made his acting debut with his appearance in the Tamil daily soap, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, alongside Saakshi Siva, directed by R.Prabhu Kanna and produced by Raghavesh Asthana.

Sujitha Dhanush

Sujitha plays the role of Dhanalakshmi, Sathyamoorthy's wife. She is very kind-hearted and leaves no stone unturned in taking care of her loved ones. She has worked in other shows like Idavazhiyile Poocha Mindapoocha, Aadivaram Adavallaku Selavu Kavali, Akka Thangai, among many others.

Venkat Renganathan

In the Pandian Stores cast, Venkat essays the role of Jeevan, Mullai's love interest. He previously worked in shows like Deivam Thandha Veedu, Mella Thirandhathu Kadhavu.

Hema Rajkumar

Hema plays the role of Meenakshi, Jeeva's classmate, who then becomes his wife. She is known for her work in shows like Chinna Thambi, Ponnunjal and others.

Chithra in Pandian Stores

In the show, the late actor played the role of Mullai, which was very well-received by the audience. Pandian Store's Chithra began acting in the show in the year, 2018. She was a part of the recent episodes even before her unfortunate demise on Wednesday morning. The police are ascertaining the cause of death and her body was recovered and sent for autopsy. She last posted a photo of herself on her Instagram handle. See here.

