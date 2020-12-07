Divya Bhatnagar Has Several Serials To Her Credit, See Full List Here

Actor Divya Bhatnagar lost her life today, after battling COVID-19 for several days. Divya worked in Hindi serials also many television shows throughout the years. The 34-year-old actor breathed her last in Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai. Read on to know about the late actor's work and the television shows she was a part of.

Divya Bhatnagar serials

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Divya Bhatnagar was most popularly known for her portrayal of Gulabo in the hit television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Divya Bhatnagar's role in YRKKH was that of Singhania's maid. She acted in the serial from 2009-2011. The show is currently on air and stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles. It previously starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. The serial started with Hina's character Akshara who was married off into a wealthy family and how she became a worthy daughter-in-law. The storyline changed over the years as new leads were introduced.

Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto

Divya Bhatnagar serials include Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto. The actor played the character of Jasmeet Dhillon, who was Kavaljit and Gagandeep's eldest daughter and Pankaj's wife. She played the role from 2011-2012. The lead actor of the show was Ankita Sharma, who played the role of Preeto. The plot of the show revolves around Preeto and how she helps her family financially.

Vish

Vish: A Poisonous Story is an Indian television miniseries broadcast on Colors TV. The cast of the show included Debina Bonnerjee, Sana Makbul and Vishal Vashishtha. Divya Bhatnagar played the role of Shabnam Khaala in the show. The supernatural drama began in June 2019 and ended in September, the same year.

Jeet Gayi toh Piya Morey

Jeet Gayi toh Piya Morey is an Indian Hindi romantic drama television series, which premiered in August 2017 and ended in July 2018. It was broadcast on Zee TV. Divya Bhatnagar portrayed the role of Basanti Babbar, Varun Babbar's mother. Varun, played by Shoaib Ibrahim acts as a love interest to the main lead of the show, Devika, played by Yesha Rughani.

