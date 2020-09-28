Pankaj Tripathi Drops A Fresh 'Mirzapur 2' Poster; Fans Can't Wait For Trailer Release

Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently took to Instagram to share a fresh poster of his upcoming series, Mirzapur 2. The poster features the iconic jeep with a nameplate that says, ‘King of Mirzapur’. The background of this poster has been kept slightly shady and dark, indicating that the fans are in for a thrilling ride. The poster has triggered more excitement amongst fans as they have been waiting for the new season since 2019.

Pankaj Tripathi drops the new Mirzapur poster

Much-loved actor Pankaj Tripathi recently took to social media to release a new poster of his much-anticipated web series, Mirzapur 2. In the poster, a jeep can be seen parked near a pavement in a slightly wrecked condition. The jeep has its headlights on while smoke seems to be coming out of it, indicating that the engine has been left turned on. In front of the parked jeep, a man is spotted lying still with a gun in his hand. He is loosely holding the revolver possibly because he has been injured.

The poster also announces that the new season of the show will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020. The intense look of the poster is also leaving the audience hungry for more.

In the caption for the post, actor Pankaj Tripathi has mentioned a popular dialogue from Mirzapur. He has written that here, everyone has the same intention, no matter who it is. He has also mentioned the production teams and the actors at the end of the caption. Have a look at the poster on Pankaj Tripathi’s Instagram here.

In the comments section for the post, fans of the actor have mentioned how elated they are about the upcoming season of Mirzapur. They have also enquired about the release date of Mirzapur 2 trailer. A few of the fans have expressed how excited they are to see Pankaj Tripathi back in the role of Akhanda Tripathi. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Mirzapur is an action-drama web series that started in the year 2018. The plot of this series revolves around a few shocking events at a wedding and the repercussions that follow. The show has been created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna while it stars actors like Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

