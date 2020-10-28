Australian Music Group Apologises After Backlash Over 'racist' Song Pappadum

Wiggles’ founder Anthony Field-composed song Pappadum has received intense backlash as it went viral nearly six years after it was first released. From slamming the video for being “culturally insensitive” to calling it racist, the song featured in 2014 has been on the receiving end of the heat on social media after it resurfaced just last week. The founder of Wiggles’ which is an Australian children’s music group, has even apologised saying the intention was not to be offensive.

The song was reportedly featured in a years-old episode of ‘Ready, Steady, Wiggle!’ and is now being criticised for not only promoting “useless” stereotypes about Indians but also being called “cringy”. The short clip, which has now received millions of views and comments, shows people dressed in traditional Indian attires of Sarees and Kurtas and dancing with Pappadums around. One user even said that it was not the kind of representation Indians were looking for and since then the song has spread on Twitter like a rapid fire.

The video also features a woman who appears to an Asian and presumably of Indian descent and she grabbed maximum attention. As per hundreds of internet users she “got no lines” and was evidently “uncomfortable” throughout the video. While some said she did not wish to be there, someone else said she “feels bad” for the woman. Watch:

to be clear, this was not the representation i wanted pic.twitter.com/vNswTi0E16 — Ashmi (@_ashmip) October 22, 2020

Read - Australia: Coral Reef Taller Than The Empire States Building Discovered By Scientists

Like...she doesn't even sing at all.



I'm usually pretty lax with this kinda stuff, but deadset - who thought this was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/yIR5aCyCD8 — 𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕣𝕘𝕙 (@r_nd_rgh) October 22, 2020

That poor Indian dancer didn't know what this audition was for and she looks legitimately horrified. — MD or Bust - The Equitable Autist-Knowledge Magpie (@appyjumpindaze) October 22, 2020

Ashmi, please why have you posted this upon Al Gore's internet? Have we not suffered enough in 2020? — Ch(aortic) Stenosis #BLM (@MySystolic) October 22, 2020

Let me understand..."Indian" representation = a trippy song about "Pappa-dum" (it's papadaam FYI) + white guys wearing silk kurtas + holding a plastic cricket bat + a mute and horrified Indian (?) woman with a forced smile through it all??

Who said yes to this? On what drugs?🤣 — Aarti Shyamsunder (@Aartideetoo) October 22, 2020

Absolutely terrible and embarrassing content. Can't think why anyone would make this let alone feature in it 😭 — Savvy (@Cheqraise1) October 22, 2020

Read - Video: Jack-o'-lantern Weighing 942kg Sets World Record, Netizens Feel 'genuinely Spooked'

Anthony Field, The Wiggles apologise

The video’s virality even prompted the composer, Anthony Field himself to acknowledge the “mistake” and apologise by replying to one of the users. When a netizen tagged the Wiggles’ founder in a comment asking if it was the “creative brainchild”, Field replied by apologising and saying it was not his intention to be insensitive or promote any stereotypes. He also said that he had written and composed the song back in 2014 and was meant for celebration.

Al, I wrote the song, and directed the clip in 2014 (which was meant as a celebration). It was not my intention to be culturally insensitive to the Indian community, or to add value to ethnic stereotyping. Apologies . — Anthony Field (@Anthony_Wiggle) October 22, 2020

Amid growing controversy, Wiggles also acknowledged the backlash by providing a statement to HuffPost. Saying that the show has been fortunate enough to work with artists from diverse cultural backgrounds, the Wiggles said that the intention of the show was to make a song about celebration and not to be insensitive. It added, “The song and video no longer features on our Wiggles official sites and The Wiggles have decided that they will not be performing it during their live shows going forward.”

Read - Melania Trump's Body Double Speculations Resurface As Netizens Spot Her 'smiling Too Much'

Read - IN PICS | 'Hex! Museum Of Witch Hunt' Bringing 16th Century Dark Period Back To Life



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.