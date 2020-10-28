Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez's Glamorous Party With Drinks And Music; Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have often shown their love for each other on social media and now, video footage of the couple's party during their reported engagement in August has surfaced. In the video, Ronaldo is seen in high spirits throughout the evening as the glamorous couple seemed to celebrate their engagement-like party with only a few of their closest friends. The Portugal captain has currently been forced to self-isolate since the past few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 on two occasions and is set to miss Juve's UCL clash with Barcelona on Wednesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's glamorous wedding-like party in Ibiza

Back in August, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez sparked rumours of their engagement after the couple posted several pictures on Instagram, with the latter showing off a reported £615,000 ring. After Ronaldo and Georgina got back from their romantic getaway in Ibiza, the couple posted a video of their party with close friends on their respective social media accounts. Ronaldo and Georgina appeared cheerful throughout the course of the video and were also seen dancing together as live musicians performed on the night.

Reports from Spanish news outlet Marca claim that there were around 20 of Ronaldo and Georgina's closest friends at the party. During the four-minute-long video, Georgina and Rodriguez were also seen sipping from their respective wine glasses in celebration. Ronaldo captioned the video, "Life is better with someone you love", while Georgina captioned her post, "I will never stop loving you, Cristiano"

During their trip, Georgina also posted an image of herself flaunting a £615,000 ring, with the caption 'Yess' and a rose emoji. However, despite celebrating their party in a wedding-like manner, it is still not confirmed whether Ronaldo and Georgina are engaged.

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19: Juventus ace tests positive for the second time

Earlier this month, while at the Portugal national team camp, Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old was then forced to miss Portugal's 3-0 win over Sweden on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League. Ronaldo returned to Italy and remained in quarantine for a couple of weeks hoping to recover as soon as possible.

However, on the eve of Juventus' star-studded clash against Barcelona in the UCL, Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 again. The Old Lady will have to make do without Ronaldo against Barcelona as the five-time Ballon d'Or continues his recovery.

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram