Dheeraj Dhoopar Shines Once Again In 'Mera Dil' Music Video

Mera Dil, featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar, released on YouTube on October 29, 2020. The song is performed by Mairien James and has 83k views so far. The song has 9.9k likes as of now and the fans are going gaga over Dheeraj Dhoopar and his looks in the music video. Read to know a brief review of the song and the fans' reaction to the same:

Dheeraj Dhoopar's Mera Dil music video review

The Mera Dil music video released on the YouTube Channel of T-Series on October 29, 2020. The song features Naagin 5 actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and is voiced by Mairien James who is also a part of the video. The music video is produced under the T-Series label, music is scored by Sukhe, the lyrics are written by Jaani, whereas Arvindr Khairsa is the videographer.

Mera Dil covers the story between Dheeraj and Mairien as their fun-banter turns into a romantic relationship. The video is slightly monotonous as initially, the girl ignores the boy although she is trying to catch his attention in every way possible and turns down his proposal too. However, when she realises that the guy is upset, she goes up to him and they finally get together. Through the song we also see Dheeraj Dhoopar placing a bet on whether he will get the girl or not and winning the money as soon as Mairien comes and hugs him at the end of the video.

The hook line goes – “Oh Tainu Edda Kidda de deva, Mera Dil Hai Lollipop Nahi,” which roughly translates to, “How can I give my heart to you just like that, it isn’t a lollipop”. The song has a catchy tune and gives away happy and romantic vibes along with the banter of the on-screen couple. The music video is set in various places including pool-sides, bars, and beaches.

Dheeraj Dhoopar announced the release and also shared a poster and teaser from the music video on his Instagram feed and his fans have been pretty excited about the release. This was the actor’s third music video, the first two being Viah Nai Karauna opposite Shraddha Arya and Humko Tum Mil Gaye opposite Hina Khan. The actor’s fans have flooded the comments on the music video with strong words of appreciation. Take a look:

