Sonalee Kulkarni's Film 'Parinati' To Be First Marathi Film To Release On OTT Platform

Starring Sonalee Kulkarni, Parinati will be the first Marathi film that will be released on an OTT platform. Reportedly, the highly anticipated Marathi film has taken this route as the chances of a theatrical release look slim amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie's exact release date and details pertaining to exactly which OTT platform the film will release on stays unclear.

In an interview with a media outlet, the film's producer, Paragg Mehta, talked about how many Bollywood films have started releasing on OTT platforms and are more easily available to watch online. He also added that regional films should also have to start doing this soon if they wish to provide good content to a bigger audience quickly and efficiently. The producer finally said that he would like to take the initiative to launch Parinati on an OTT platform and was in conversation with a few OTT platform heads.

Sonalee Kulkarni gets engaged in Dubai

Sonalee Kulkarni, who stars in Parinati, recently got engaged to Kunal Benodekar on February 2, 2020, in Dubai. The actor also managed to keep the news about her engagement a secret till her birthday (May 18, 2020). Sonalee recently took to her Instagram to post several pictures of herself and the engagement. She can be seen wearing a yellow South Indian saree with subtle makeup in the pictures. Kunal Benodekar was seen wearing a blue sherwani.

In another picture uploaded by the actor, the actress was surrounded by her family. Many fans were quick to congratulate the actor in the comments. They also pointed out that the actor looked marvelous.

Many celebrities also responded to the post congratulating Sonalee on her engagement. Pallavi Patil, the actor wrote - Heartiest Congratulations with an emoji whereas actor Priya Bapat showed surprise and congratulated the engaged actor.

In one of her last stories, Sonalee Kulkarni was seen doing a 37-day challenge where she would attempt a new activity every day. Sonalee was seen exceeding this challenge.and also cooking new and healthy dishes.

Parinati, Sonalee's upcoming film, is directed by debutant director Akshay Balsaraf. The film is about the relationship between a doctor and a bar dancer. It also stars Amruta Subhash and Akshar Kothari besides Sonalee Kulkarni.

