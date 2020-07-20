Kajal Aggarwal's 'Paris Paris', The Tamil Remake Of Kangana's 'Queen' To Have OTT Release?

South beauty Kajal Aggarwal’s Tamil flick Paris Paris, which has been long-awaited by fans, will now reportedly have an OTT release. As per media reports that have surfaced online, Paris Paris will soon release on Amazon Prime amid the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus. The reports further suggest that the makers of Paris Paris took the decision due to the uncertainty revolving around the reopening of theatres due to the pandemic.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Paris Paris was delayed

The production and filmography of the movie began back in 2017. However, the release date of the movie was delayed as the Censor Board reportedly recommended 25 cuts for a U/A certificate. After this, the creators of Paris Paris had to resend it to the revising committee for clearance. Now, as per media reports, the issues regarding the U/A certificate has been resolved and the makers are planning to have a direct OTT release. The official announcement of the news is yet to be made by the creators of the film.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal's Stunning Airport Looks To Take Some Style Inspiration From

Paris Paris is the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Hindi flick Queen. As per reports, during the launch of the movie, when comparisons were made between her & Kangana Ranaut, Kajal Aggarwal was seen giving stern answers. The actor said that the makers are adapting the movie in Tamil and she isn’t here to fill in anyone’s shoes. Kajal added that she will treat Paris Paris as an original film in her own away and it is going to be a special project for her.

ALSO READ| Throwback To When Kajal Aggarwal's Makeup-free Picture Went Viral; See Post Here

About Paris Paris

Paris Paris is an upcoming Tamil-language comedy-drama movie helmed by Ramesh Aravind. Bankrolled by Manu Kumaran, along with Kajal Aggarwal the movie stars Elli Avram, Vinaya Prasad & Bargavi Narayan in pivotal roles. The movie was simultaneously shot in Kannada under the title Butterfly.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal Gives Skincare Tips For Healthy Skin Along With Quick Makeup Fixes

The original version of Queen was helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film featured Kangana Ranaut, Lisa Haydon & Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a Delhi girl who belonged to a traditional family. The story unfolds that she sets out on a solo honeymoon trip after her marriage gets cancelled.

ALSO READ| What Are The Differences Between Kajal Aggarwal's 'Paris Paris' And Kangana's 'Queen'?

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Queen & Paris Paris Teaser)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.