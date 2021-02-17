'Parris Jeyaraj' Review: Netizens Call Santhanam's Comedy Film A 'laughing Riot'

Parris Jeyaraj is a mixture of comedy with a pinch of drama. The movie that was released on February 12 features Santhanam, Mottai Rajendran and Anaika Soti in pivotal roles. After the release of the movie, netizens took to Twitter to review the movie. Here is Parris Jeyaraj's review.

Parris Jeyaraj's Twitter review

#ParrisJeyaraj Good Comedy Movie 👍

Entertainment Guaranteed.



Songs 👎 — Mr.Z (@TN38Tamilan) February 16, 2021

#ParrisJeyaraj 1st half: Gets better towards the interval, with a funny twist. M Rajendran & the A1 actors add some excitement!



The hero's love antics, his lawyer father's thillalangadi velai & 3 enjoyable gaana songs



Sandy's choreography & Santa's dance moves, style work well — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 12, 2021

#ParrisJeyaraj - Delivers what it promises. You will laugh atleast 20 times. — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) February 12, 2021

#ParrisJeyaraj movie sema fun🤣👌 2021 best comedy movie of the year @iamsanthanam acting super and best wishes to movie team ♥️👌🤣 — 💕Milton jose (sweet boy😍)💕 (@Milton20038844) February 16, 2021

Netizens seem to love the movie and are appreciating the comic factor in the film. Earlier, the lead actor Santhanam took to his Twitter to thank his fans for the response. His fans responded to the tweet with pictures of them in theatre. Check out Santhanam's tweet.

Parris Jeyaraj movie's IMDB rating

The fans have reviewed the movie on IMDB and have appreciated Santhanam for his comic timing. One of the users that goes by the name 'sriramthestranger' said that the movie gets 'funny' after the interval. They wrote that the first 40 minutes of the movie is slow and it catches the speed after the interval. They also said that it has 'no-brainer storyline'. The IMDB rating of the movie is 8 stars out of 10.

Parris Jeyaraj's plot

The movie has been written and directed by Johnson K and produced by K. Kumar. According to an article by Cinema Express, director of the film, Johnson stated that the movie will have everything that people loved in A1 as it is also a comedy/family drama movie. He also mentioned that they tried to keep the movie simple and more story-centric.

The plot of the movie revolves around Jeyaraj who is a Gaana Singer who falls in love with a girl. His father becomes the one who interrupts his relationship and breaks it after taking money from the girl's father. Later on, the heartbroken youngster falls in love again with the character played by Anaika Soti. The twist comes in when his father tries to enter his relationship. Will he finally get married? The supporting actors in the movie include Tiger Thangadurai, Motta Rajendran and KPY Vinoth. Watch the trailer of the movie.

