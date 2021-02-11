'Maanidan' Tamil Movie Cast: Details About The 2019 Romantic Comedy

Maanidan AKA Mr. Majnu is one of the popular South Indian movies. The movie helmed by Venky Atluri is a Telugu language romantic comedy. The plot of the movie revolves around a charming flirty boy who has never been in a serious relationship. The movie shows how his life turns upside down when he finally falls in love with the right woman. The movie released in 2019 but is still enjoyed by many. The movie was even dubbed in various languages. The Tamil version of the film was called Maanidan. A lot of people have been curious to know about the Maanidan cast and the roles of the actors in the movie. Here is a look at the cast of Maanidan Tamil movie and their characters.

Maanidan Tamil movie cast

Akhil Akkineni as Vikram Krishna AKA Vicky

Popular South Indian actor Akhil Akkineni has played the role of Vikram Krishna AKA Vicky in Maanidan. His character is that of a flirty boy who is afraid of commitments. He Falls for Nikki which creates a storm in his life. Akhil Akkineni made his debut as a lead actor in the 2015 movie Akhil. He is currently working for his upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor.

Nidhhi Agerwal as Nikitha AKA Nikki

Nidhhi Agerwal has played the character of Nikitha AKA Nikki in the Maanidan Tamil movie. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the Hindi movie Munna Michael. Since then she has been a part of several Tamil and Telugu movies. Apart from acting, Nidhhi Agerwal is also a good dancer.

Izabelle Leite as Madhavi

The role of Madhavi was played by Izabelle Leite in the cast of Maanidan Tamil movie. Originally from Brazil, Izabelle Leite has worked predominantly in Indian movies. She made her debut in Bollywood with an uncredited appearance in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Since then she has acted in various Hindi and Telugu movies like Sixteen, Purani Jeans, Narendra, World Famous Lover.

Raja Chembolu as Kishore

The role of Kishore in the Maaanidan cast is played by Raja Chembolu. He has featured in several hit South Indian movies like Happy Wedding, Yevadu, Antariksham 9000 kmph among others. Last year he appeared in the Telugu web series Masti’s. He recently got married to Hima Bindu.

Naga Babu as Nikitha’s father

Naga Babu played the role of Maanidan Tamil movie. The veteran actor has been a part of the Telugu film industry for over three decades now. He is mainly seen in supporting or negative roles in the movies. He has also produced several movies with brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Image Credits: A still from Maanidan trailer

