Parvathy & Biju Menon Starrer Malayalam Movie Wrapped Up, Film To Release Next Year

Actor Parvathy and Biju Menon starrer untitled Malayalam film shooting wrapped up on Sunday, November 22. Producer Santhosh Kuruvilla announced the wrap of the movie online, he wrote, "the shooting of Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sharafuddeen, Saiju Kurup starrer is successfully completed today." (sic) Santhosh also revealed that the Malayalam movie is all set to hit the marquee in February 2021.

Source: Santhosh T Kuruvilla Facebook

Also Read | Parvathy Thiruvothu Shares Pictures From Latest Photoshoot On Her Instagram

Parvathy and Biju's new movie enters post-production

Parvathy, Biju Menon, and the cast of the untitled film began shooting in the last week of August. The movie that has wrapped up its shoot is expected to go into post-production in December. The movie marks the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Sanu John Varughese and is slated to hit the marquee on February 4, 2020.

Source: Santhosh T Kuruvilla Facebook

Also Read | Parvathy's Resignation Accepted By AMMA Amid Row, No Action Against Edavela Babu On Remark

Source: Santhosh T Kuruvilla Facebook

Parvathy and Biju Menon starrer is written by Sanu, Rajesh Ravi, and Arun Janardhan. Acclaimed editor Mahesh Narayanan will be editing the film. Meanwhile, Aashiq Abu and Santhosh Kuruvilla will be bankrolling the Parvathy and Biju Menon starrer under their respective production banners.

What's next for Parvathy and Biju Menon on the work front?

Parvathy has an array of movies at different stages of production. She has Sidhartha Siva's Varthamanam up for release. The film, starring Parvathy and Roshan Mathew in the lead, is touted to be a social drama written by Vilapangalkkappuram (2008) fame Aryadan Shaukat. Thereafter, Parvathy has Mani Ratnam produced Tamil anthology, Navarasa, in the pipeline. She is reported to star in a segment directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Was Not The Original Choice In 'Bangalore Naatkal'; Read Movie's Trivia

Meanwhile, Biju Menon is expected to join the sets of Madhu Wariar's Lalitham Sundharam soon. The movie, starring Manju Warrier and Biju Menon in the lead, marks their reunion after two decades. The film was initially supposed to hit the marquee this year. However, due to the pandemic, the movie's release was pushed indefinitely.

Also Read | Dulqueer Salmaan's 'Charlie' Was His 3rd Collaboration With Martin Prakkat; Read Trivia

Besides the upcomer, Biju Menon has multiple movies in his kitty. He has Shyju Anthikkad's Veetachan, Sugeeth's Thalayundu Udalilla, among others, in the pipeline. All of the above-mentioned movies are slated to hit the marquee soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.