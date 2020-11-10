Parvathy Thiruvothu Shares Pictures From Latest Photoshoot On Her Instagram

Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu predominantly appears in Malayalam films. She made her debut in the Malayalam film Out of Syllabus that was released in 2006 and made her Bollywood debut with Qarib Qarib Singlle in 2017. Parvathy Thiruvothu is a photo freak and often treats her fans with pictures on her Instagram feed with the title "The Unravel Series". Recently, she posted three new pictures on her feed under the same title.

In the caption, she mentioned that her state of mind was - joy. These pictures are clicked by the photographer Jees John and she mentioned that her makeup was done by the hair and makeup artist, Samson Lei. Parvathy is quite active on social media and her post went viral in no time and received numerous likes and comments. Fans are reaching out with both hands, along with notes and pictures shared by the active star on social media.

Have a look at Parvathy Thiruvothu's Instagram pictures-

Parvathy Thiruvothu is best known for her characters in films such as Notebook, Milanao, Po, City of God, Maryan, Bangalore Days, Uttama Villain, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Charlie, Take Off, Koode, Uyare, and Virus. She has achieved various awards and accolades for her work. She was the winner of the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress two times for her performances. For Ennu Ninte Moideen, Charlie in 2016, and the second time for one of her most notable performances in the film Take Off in 2018.

Qarib Qarib Singlle that features the late Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu has completed three years of its release into the theatres recently. Parvathy was last seen in a lead role in the film Halal Love Story starring Indrajith. Halal Love Story is a 2020 Malayalam comedy-drama movie directed by Zakariya Mohammed. The movie is about a group of friends who try to make a halal film that conforms to the guidelines and descriptions of an Islamic organization of which they are a part of. The movie was released on October 15 through Amazon Prime Video.

Some of the upcoming movies in which Parvathy will be soon seen are Rachiyamma, Prithvi IAS, Varthamanam, Kappa Pappadam, and Naangu Vazhi Saalai.

