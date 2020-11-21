Rana Daggubati Was Not The Original Choice In 'Bangalore Naatkal'; Read Movie's Trivia

Rana Daggubati is a very well-known Indian actor, who predominantly works in the South Indian movie industry. Rana Daggubati's films like Leader, Rudhramadevi, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. In 2016, the actor was cast to play the lead character in the Tamil comedy-drama movie Bangalore Naatkal. Fans will be surprised to know that Rana Daggubati had to work on his body in order to maintain his character. Read further ahead to know more about the movie Bangalore Naatkal.

Bangalore Naatkal trivia

Bangalore Naatkal is a Tamil language comedy-drama movie, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. The movie is the remake of the 2014 Malayalam movie, Bangalore Days, written and directed by Anjali Menon. The movie cast Rana Daggubati, Sri Divya, Parvathy, Arya, and Bobby Simha as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of three cousins who live their childhood dream of living and enjoying in the city of Bangalore. According to reports from IMDb, in order to maintain good chemistry with actor Sri Divya in the movie, Rana Daggubati had to do some workout and reduced his weight.

When the production for the movie started, Samantha and Siddharth were cast opposite each other. But, the pair was uncomfortable to feature opposite each other, after their recent alleged break-up. Then, Sri Divya and Rana Daggubati were bought in to replace the pair and were cast opposite each other. Raai Laxmi was first signed to portray the character played by Isha Talwar while it was reported that Nayantara was in talks to portray a guest appearance in the movie. But, Nayantara eventually got replaced by Samantha, who worked on the movie for a week, shooting for a guest appearance.

Despite indications that Santhosh Narayanan would be the one to get selected to compose the movie’s music, Gopi Sunder was retained from the original. The movie was launched in the mid of March 2015 in Chennai, with the cast attending the ceremony. It was then revealed that the Telugu version of the movie would be made by a completely different team that will be led by Dil Raju and would start after the Tamil version.

