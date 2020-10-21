Bangladesh Cricketer Sanjida Islam Wins Twitter With Batting Pose In Wedding Photoshoot

Wedding photoshoots have become a common norm these days and couples leave no stone unturned to make their photoshoots a memorable one by choosing some unique themes. Recently, Bangladesh Women's cricketer Sanjida Islam took social media by storm with her wedding photoshoot. Islam tied the knot with cricketer Mim Mosaddeak, who made his first-class debut for Rangpur Division in the 2017–18 National Cricket League. However, it was not the wedding that cricket fans are talking about but the Sanjida Islam wedding photoshoot which has grabbed eyeballs.

Sanjida Islam cricket pose for wedding photoshoot

The Sanjida Islam wedding photoshoot pictures shot by Bengali news portal Daily Prothom Alo sees the cricketer standing on the pitch and holding a cricket bat and playing while dressed in bridal attire. In the picture, Sanjida can be seen playing a cover drive and a pull shot and giving all cricket-lovers couple goals. The viral pictures made the International Cricket Council put up a special tweet as well. The picture was well-received by the cricket fans who fell in love with the Sanjida Islam wedding photoshoot and even complimented the cricketer for her innovative idea. Here is the picture shared by the ICC on their Twitter handle -

Dress ✅

Jewellery ✅

Cricket bat ✅



Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like ... 👌



📸 🇧🇩 Sanjida Islam pic.twitter.com/57NSY6vRgU — ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2020

Fans react to Sanjida Islam wedding photoshoot

What a maiden!! — Anil Hanagud (@AHanagud) October 21, 2020

Good to see such passion for the game — Avatar (@InevitableDr) October 21, 2020

Beautyyyyyy... loVelllllllyyyyyy — MA Muntazir (@MaqsoodMuntzir) October 21, 2020

About Sanjida Islam career

According to the Cricketer, Islam didn't originally play domestic cricket for her hometown Rangpur and instead went onto play in domestic leagues for Chittagong in 2009, when she was just 13 years of age. She moved to Dhaka in 2010, ahead of a return to Rangpur in 2012. Her impressive performance in the domestic circuit earned her a selection into the national side.

The 24-year-old batter first made her mark in international cricket in 2014. Having made her T20 debut in 2012 against Ireland and her ODI debut in 2014 against Pakistan, she has gone on to earn 70 caps so far. She is best remembered for being part of the squad that won the 2018 Women's Asia Cup Final. She was last seen playing against Pakistan in 2019 and will next play in the T20 Women's Asia Cup tournament.

Image Credit: Prothom Alo

