Parvathy Thiruvothu Shares A Video Flaunting Her Curly-short Hair Gracefully; Watch

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu shared a short video on Thursday. In the video, she is seen flaunting her short-curly hair. While flashing a wide smile, she is also seen playing with her hair. Instagramming the video, Parvathy Thiruvothu wrote a caption that read, "Take your time. Easy, now. Easy. / Here you are ; slowly, patiently bursting at the seams of your being...(sic)". Scroll down to watch the video.

Parvathy Thiruvothu teases fans with a video

READ | Female Malayalam Actors Who Shined In The Last Decade; Parvathy, Keerthy Suresh & Others

Parvathy Thiruvothu's video post bagged more than 33k likes within a few hours and is still counting. Many of her fans have been showering her with heart emoticons in the comments section. A fan wrote, "OMG OMG OMG what more can I ask for"; meanwhile another fan's comment read, "Such lovely hair!"

READ | Deepika Padukone's "Chhapaak" Look Compared To Parvathy Thiruvothu's "Uyare"; Fans React

Apart from posting quirky yet attention-grabbing pictures and videos, the 32-year-od actor often celebrates her achievements and milestones. A couple of weeks back, she shared a heartwarming post as her film Koode completed two years. Sharing the first picture from her look test for Koode, Parvathy wrote: "I believe this was my very first smile as I entered Sophie’s world. October 2017 Pre-production days in Ooty, discovering Sophie as Anjali Menon gently guided me to her. The most unbreakable, softest power of survival I’ve ever felt through a character I’ve portrayed !! Remembering ‘Koode’." (sic)

READ | 'Uyare' Auteur Manu Ashokan Wins 'German Star Of India' At Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Parvathy Thiruvothu's movies

She was last seen in Aashiq Abu's Virus. The movie had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathy, Rima Kallingal, Tovino Thomas, Joju George, among others in pivotal roles. The movie based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala marked Rima Kallingal's debut as a producer. The Parvathy starrer was declared a hit within a week of its release.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parvathy has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Sidhartha Siva's Varthamanam with Roshan Mathews, which is expected to release in November 2020. Thereafter, Parvathy Thiruvothu has Zakariya Mohammed's Halal Love Story with Indrajith Sukumaran and Grace Anthony.

READ | Parvathy Remembers 'Koode' With Warm Smile And Gentle Words About Her Character; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.