'Wagle Ki Duniya' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In The Upcoming Sitcom

On December 5, 2020, SAB TV announced their upcoming show Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, which is said to be a remake of Doordarshan's popular sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya, that aired in the 90s. The upcoming sitcom has been produced by JD Majethia under Hats Off Productions and it will premiere on February 8, 2021. Read to know about Wagle Ki Duniya cast (2021) and to know about all the Wagle Ki Duniya characters in detail.

Cast of Wagle Ki Duniya (2021)

Sumeet Raghvan as Rajesh Wagle

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghvan will be seen playing the lead role of Rajesh Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya cast. Sumeet as Rajesh will essay the role of a middle-class man and the show will revolve around his day-to-day problems. The Sab TV show will follow him & his family and how they overcome their daily problems.

Pariva Pranati as Vandana Wagle

Popular film and television actor, Pariva Pranati will be seen playing the role of Vandana Wagle in this upcoming sitcom. Pariva as Vandana will essay the role of Rajesh Wagle's wife. She was earlier seen sharing the screen space with Sumeet in Sab TV's Badi Door Se Aaye Hai.

Anjan Srivastav as Shrinivas Wagle

Veteran actor Anjan Srivastav will be seen reprising his role of Shrinivas Wagle from the original Wagle Ki Duniya. Anjan as Shrinivas will essay the role of Rajesh Wagle's father in this upcoming sitcom.

Bharati Achrekar as Radhika Wagle

Just like Anjan Srivastav, renowned Marathi and Hindi actor, Bharati Achrekar will also be seen reprising her role from the 90s original show. Bharti as Radhika Wagle will essay the role of Rajesh Wagle's mother in this upcoming sitcom.

Chinmayee Salvi as Sakhi Wagle

Marathi television actor Chinmayee Salvi will be seen playing the role of Sakhi Wagle in the Sab TV show. Chinmayee as Sakhi will essay the role of Rajesh Wagle's daughter. She also starred in the Marathi daily soap titled Navri Mile Navryala.

Sheehan Kapahi as Atharva Wagle

Child actor Sheehan Kapahi will be seen playing the role of Atharva Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya. Sheehan as Atharva will essay the role of Rajesh Wagle's son in the sitcom. The Sab TV show marks the actor's debut in Indian television.

