'WandaVision' Episode 4 Cast: Know All About The Actors & Their Characters In MCU Series

The much-awaited fourth episode of the Disney+ television series WandaVision, titled We Interrupt This Program, premiered on the streaming service yesterday, i.e. January 29, 2021. The TV series' fourth episode was helmed by Matt Shakman while it was penned by Bobak Esfarjani & Megan McDonnell. The cast of WandaVision episode 4 was headlined by Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Teyonah Parris and others. Read to know about all the cast of WandaVision episode 4 in detail.

WandaVision episode 4 cast (Lead)

Paul Bettany as Vision

The British-American actor, Paul Bettany is popular for his role as Vision in several films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paul was seen playing the role of Vision in MCU's WandaVision episode 4 as well. In the series, Vision is shown to be a former Avenger and an android, created with the help of J.A.R.V.I.S. and Ultron along with the Mind Stone.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Actor Elizabeth Olsen garnered global fame with her portrayal of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff in MCU's Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In this Disney+ series too, Olsen is seen essaying the role of Wanda Maximoff. She is an Avenger, who can alter reality and harness magic.

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Mad Men actor Teyonah Parris is seen playing the role of Monica Rambeau in this miniseries. Monica is the daughter of Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau and a S.W.O.R.D. captain. She had initially introduced herself as a neighbour to Wanda and Vision, Geraldine.

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo

American comedian and actor, Randall Park had previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp as Jimmy Woo. He was the parole officer of Ant-Man/Scott Lang. In WandaVision too, Randall is seen essaying the role of Jimmy, who is an FBI agent for S.W.O.R.D.

WandaVision episode 4 cast (Supporting)

Kat Dennings as an astrophysicist for S.W.O.R.D., Darcy Lewis

Kathryn Hahn as Wanda and Vision's nosy neighbour, Agnes

Josh Stamberg as S.W.O.R.D.'s acting director, Director Hayward

Alan Heckner as Agent Monti

