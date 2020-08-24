Pooja Hegde Shares A Lovely Picture From Her Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, See Here

Pooja Hegde recently joined the bandwagon of celebs who have rung in the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi at their homes. The actor took to her social media to share a beautiful picture from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Pooja can be seen holding an aarti thali in her hand which has a Diya lit along with some sindoor which is required for the puja rituals.

Pooja Hegde shares a picture from her festivities

The Housefull 4 actor can be seen sporting a colorful full-sleeved kurta along with a sleek hairdo. Pooja captioned the picture with the holy mantra, 'Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryessu Sarvadaa'. She further wrote in the caption stating that may Ganapati Bappa fill everyone's lives with love, happiness, and peace. Fans also flooded the comments section with some lovely reactions. Take a look at the picture shared by the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor along with the reactions of some fans.

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas starrer's shooting to begin on September

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja's forthcoming film Radhe Shyam wherein she will be seen opposite megastar Prabhas will begin its shooting soon in September in Hyderabad. According to The News Minute's recent report, a massive set has been created in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, where Prabhas and the rest of the cast will be shooting their next schedule.

Pooja who is presently in Mumbai will fly to Hyderabad for the shooting in the coming weeks. Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja in the lead, is a love story that is set in the medieval times. A few months ago, the team also wrapped its international schedule. Earlier in March, the director of the movie, Radha Krishna Kumar had taken to his Twitter handle to inform about the same.

The filmmaker had stated about the completion of one more schedule of the movie. He had also thanked the Georgian team for helping them finish the 'kickass' schedule. Take a look at the tweet shared by the director.

One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20

First look soon ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 17, 2020

The movie Radhe Shyam also stars Murali Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, among others in pivotal roles. The love story is touted to be a period drama. While Prabhas plays the role of a fortune teller, Pooja will be essaying the role of a princess in the movie.

