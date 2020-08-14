Pooja Hegde Has 'learned To Love Sincerely & Be More Grateful' During Pandemic; See Post

Pooja Hegde, last seen in Trivikram Srinivas' Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, recently shared a life lesson she learned during the pandemic. She said, "If I’ve learned anything from the recent events in the world... It’s important to love with all your heart." (sic) Pooja Hegde added that she learned to prioritise family more than work. She said, "Be more grateful and prioritise family over anything." (sic)

Check out Pooja Hegde's tweet:

(Source: Pooja Hegde's Twitter)

Pooja Hegde celebrating Gokul Ashtami with family

Recently, Pooja Hegde celebrated Gokul Ashtami with her family. Sharing pictures from her Gokul Ashtami celebrations online, Pooja Hegde wrote: "Yummy Banana leaf lunch prepared by mum on the occasion of Gokul Ashtami served and feasted on by yours truly." (sic) Hegde, further in the post, thanked her mother Latha Hegde for preparing a scrumptious meal for Gokul Ashtami. She said, "Thank you, Mummy."

Pooja Hegde was shooting with Prabhas for Radhe Shyam in Georgia when the Indian authorities announced a nationwide lockdown to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus. However, due to postponement in the shoot because of the pandemic, Pooja Hegde and the team of her next film returned to India. A few weeks ago, the makers of the Pooja Hegde and Prabhas starrer released the title poster of the upcoming film.

Sharing the title look of the upcoming flick on her social media handle, Pooja Hegde wrote: "RADHE SHYAM. Our beautiful film has a beautiful name..here’s our much awaited first look." (sic) Here's the first look of Pooja Hedge's forthcoming movie:

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, marks the return of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree after a hiatus. The forthcoming movie reportedly is a love story set in the medieval period. Prabhas will reportedly be playing the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde will be essaying the role of a princess. The movie directed by Radha Krishna Kumar will hit the screens soon.

Besides the upcoming film, Pooja Hegde has Bangalore Naatkal fame Bhaskar's next with Akhil Akkineni. The movie, titled Most Eligible Bachelor, is currently in post-production. The Pooja Hegde starrer will release in Pongal 2021. Thereafter, she has Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.

